Modified Ender 3 becomes a $450 bioprinter for 3D printing engineered living materials — slashes hardware costs from $100,000, uses custom syringe pump to print living bacteria

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Microbiologists modified an Ender 3 FDM printer to print macrostructures from microbes and make research on engineered living materials more accessible.

3D Printing nozzle up close during print
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Microbiologists at the University of Rochester modified an Ender 3 FDM 3D printer into a 3D bioprinter for engineered living material (ELM) research. The team used SolidWorks to create the 3D model and sliced it in Slic3r, akin to a normal 3D printing workflow, with modified settings for the custom syringe pump print head. The $450 3D bioprinter makes ELM research more accessible, as bioprinters usually cost over $100,000.

Synthetic biology is like combining engineering with microbiology, treating microbes as machines and physical building blocks to achieve various functions. In the journal ACS Applied Polymer Materials, biologist Anne S. Meyer et al. published a 3D Bioprinting of Engineered Living Materials paper in August. The paper says that synthetic biology and 3D bioprinting have advanced ELM research, but the hardware costs and the inability of the expensive hardware to maintain the structure limit further progress. Hitting two birds with one stone, the researchers built an open-source, affordable 3D bioprinter from an Ender 3 and created their own support slurry, allowing the ELMs to keep their shape.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.