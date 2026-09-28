Virginia Tech lab 3D prints a liquid metal composite to guide heat, boost thermal conductivity 40x — the nozzle stretches gallium-indium droplets inside soft silicone, can also create self-healing traces

News
By
Published

Heat follows the toolpath through a flexible part.

A gloved hand holds a clear, flexible circuit
(Image credit: Alex Parrish for Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech graduate student Hugh Grennan mixed eutectic gallium-indium (EGaIn) into uncured polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) silicone in a “3D Printing LIQUID METAL!” video on the 3D Printing Nerd YouTube channel hosted by Joel Telling. He cast a slab of the mixture, pressed a line into it to light an LED, sliced that line with a razor blade to show it still conducted, and then printed the same material on a syringe-fed printer to guide heat rather than electricity.

3D Printing LIQUID METAL! - YouTube 3D Printing LIQUID METAL! - YouTube
Watch On
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.