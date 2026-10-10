World’s first 3D-printed remote control aircraft with a jet turbine takes flight, aims for Mach 0.8 to beat world record for fastest model aircraft — mostly printed using standard PETG materials

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PETG keeps proving its worth with this extreme project.

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(Image credit: The Mach Initiative / YouTube)

The Kingchaser, a 3D-printed jet-powered remote-controlled aircraft made out of PETG, PPS-CF, carbon-fiber rods, and aluminum, aims to take the world speed record after its maiden flight, with a target of Mach 0.8. The Mach Initiative aims to break the current Guinness World Record held for 9 years by German pilot Neils Herbrich. The team of graduates from the University of Bath has posted their maiden flight of the Kingfisher to YouTube.

Flying the WORLDS FIRST 3D-printed Jet Turbine RC Aircraft! Kingfisher Mk2 Takes to the Skies - YouTube Flying the WORLDS FIRST 3D-printed Jet Turbine RC Aircraft! Kingfisher Mk2 Takes to the Skies - YouTube
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.