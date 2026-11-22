Black Friday is the best time of year to find a magnificent bargain on a big tech upgrade, and this year is no exception; in fact, with the significant price rises on PC components, it's more important than ever. Spotted at just $1,899.97, you can grab a Dell Alienware Aurora gaming PC with an RTX 5070 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. That's one of the best prices we've seen recently for a desktop computer with these specs.

● Check out this Black Friday Alienware Aurora deal at Amazon

Alienware gaming PC's are Dell's signature gaming brand and usually come with a premium price tag attached. Looking at Amazon's "Typical" price estimation, this particular model is $100 below the price of the 90-day median. Considering the average cost of memory and GPU's these days, the price of this Alienware is what makes this deal incredibly attractive. Inside this SKU of the Aurora is a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, an Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 1TB SSD, and surprisingly, 32GB of DDR5 memory.

Save 5% ($100.02) Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.97 at Amazon Grab an excellent deal on a new Alienware Aurora gaming PC. Featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM, a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

This prebuilt gaming PC config uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070; you're getting one of Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs, with 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, running on a 192-bit memory bus. This is a superb card for both 1080p and 1440p gaming, and although you can game at 4K with this GPU, you are going to eat up that 12GB of VRAM quickly and may struggle to keep consistent high frame rates.

With the latest 5000-series Nvidia graphics cards, you also get access to Nvidia's DLSS software with multi-frame generation, which can add extra frames for smoother gameplay. From our extensive testing of the RTX 5070, you can see in our charts below that the 5070 sits above the RTX 4070 Super and just behind AMD's RX 9070 GPU.

The Alienware Aurora also comes with plenty of USB ports on the rear IO and case, with 10 USB ports available for connecting all your peripherals, and for wireless network connectivity, there's WiFi 7, with Killer 2.5Gb Ethernet available for a lower latency hard-wired connection for online gaming.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.