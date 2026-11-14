AMD's fastest gaming CPU and the Radeon RX 9070 just hit a massive $550 discount — 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD round off $1,749.99 gaming rig

Building a gaming PC is expensive, especially with ongoing price inflation for memory, storage, and graphics cards. Putting together a balanced system with a high-end gaming CPU and a capable graphics card can quickly push budgets beyond what many enthusiasts are willing to spend. If you'd rather skip the hassle of sourcing individual components, we've found a compelling deal on a CyberPowerPC prebuilt gaming desktop, currently available at Best Buy and eBay for $1,749.99. That's a substantial $550 discount off its original price of $2,299.99.

The prebuilt system is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is regarded as the gold standard for gaming PCs. This 8-core, 16-thread chip may not be the fastest desktop CPU, but thanks to its 3D V-Cache, it reduces how often your CPU has to fall back on system RAM, drastically improving frame rates while gaming. It also has a modest power draw, making it our pick for the best gaming CPU on the market.

The CPU is paired with an AMD B650 M-ATX motherboard that offers built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, gigabit Ethernet, and multiple USB ports. For memory, there's 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM along with a 1TB SSD for storage. There are also additional M.2 and SATA ports for future storage expansion.

Save 24% ($550) CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy The CyberPowerPC desktop combines AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a Radeon RX 9070 featuring 16GB of VRAM, alongside 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, making it a capable option for 1440p and 4K gaming.

Powering the graphics is AMD’s Radeon RX 9070, featuring RDNA 4 architecture, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 56 Compute Units. The GPU can handle 1440p and 4K gaming and has a rated TDP of 220W. As per our 16-game rasterization geomean, the RX 9070 averages 86.6 FPS at 1440p Ultra settings and 52.2 FPS at 4K Ultra settings.

The system is built inside a premium mid-tower chassis with dual USB Type-A and Type-C ports at the front and an RGB LED strip running across the front and side glass panels. It also includes a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, five additional ARGB case fans, an 850W power supply unit, and an RGB keyboard and mouse bundle.

At its discounted price of $1,749.99, this CyberPowerPC prebuilt offers great value for anyone looking to purchase a high-end gaming system. The deal is currently available at Best Buy, but you can also buy it for the same price on eBay.