AMD's fastest gaming CPU and the Radeon RX 9070 just hit a massive $550 discount — 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD round off $1,749.99 gaming rig

Deals
By
Published

A high-end gaming PC without the assembly hassle.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme prebuilt gaming desktop
(Image credit: CyberPowerPC)
0

Building a gaming PC is expensive, especially with ongoing price inflation for memory, storage, and graphics cards. Putting together a balanced system with a high-end gaming CPU and a capable graphics card can quickly push budgets beyond what many enthusiasts are willing to spend. If you'd rather skip the hassle of sourcing individual components, we've found a compelling deal on a CyberPowerPC prebuilt gaming desktop, currently available at Best Buy and eBay for $1,749.99. That's a substantial $550 discount off its original price of $2,299.99.

CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop
Save 24% ($550)
CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy

The CyberPowerPC desktop combines AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a Radeon RX 9070 featuring 16GB of VRAM, alongside 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, making it a capable option for 1440p and 4K gaming.

View Deal
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.