Asus' ludicrous $10,850 20th-anniversary bundle is now the cheapest way to buy an RTX 5090 — Nvidia's flagship GPU stock is so limited that this bundle with a 3000W PSU, X870E board, and open-frame case is actually cheaper than some scalper listings

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The best value way to get an RTX 5090 right now?

Asus ROG Edition 20 gaming PC build
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We've reviewed Asus' ROG Edition 20 anniversary kit. We've built a PC with it. It's about as premium as a gaming PC build can get. Right now, you can pick up the same kit for a whopping $10,849.96 on Newegg in a combo deal. To put it mildly, this is one expensive deal, but it's actually hiding a secret gem: it's the cheapest RTX 5090 graphics card on sale right now.

Check out this deal at Newegg

Asus ROG Edition 20 combo
Asus ROG Edition 20 combo: $10,849.96 at Newegg

This frankly ridiculous bundle includes all of Asus' ROG Edition 20 kit, including the ROG Astral RTX 5090, ROG Crosshair X870E, ROG Thor Titanium III 3000W PSU, and the ROG GR20 open-frame PC case. No discount, but the RTX 5090 is the cheapest you'll find it, in the oddest way.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • youngtab
    The AIO monoblock on that board is pretty interesting, I don't think I've ever seen that before. Though it's pretty pointless, we've come a long way from the days when we mounted water blocks on VRMs and NBs. $3299 for that :sarcastic:
    Reply