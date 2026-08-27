Beat PC component price rises with this unbelievably good value 9800X3D gaming desktop — get an RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5, and a 2TB SSD all for less than $2,000

Gaming PC building is getting more expensive by the minute, but price hikes on RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are filtering down more slowly to pre-built gaming desktops, making them better value than DIY in this economy. Best Buy has slashed $300 off this CyberPowerPC, which gets you a very potent 9800X3D CPU, RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5, and a 2TB SSD for $1,999.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

This gets you the best gaming CPU on the market, a mid-range GPU perfect for 1440p gaming, and ample RAM and storage in an economy where all of those commodities are increasingly hard to find. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM will cost you $400 alone, while a Gen 4 2TB SSD is around $250 minimum. The GPU in this build is also now $800, which means that on those three components alone, you'd be spending nearly $1,500. That's before you factor in the $464 CPU, accounting for nearly the entire price of this build before you've considered a motherboard, PSU, case, cooling, and the build cost.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU on the market thanks to its 8-core, 16-thread power with boost clocks of up to 5.2 GHz. The standout feature is its 3D cache technology, which drastically improves fram rates, as you can see from our gaming benchmark data below.

The RTX 5070 is an excellent pairing; with 12GB of VRAM, it's an ample card for 1440p gaming, or 4K at a push if you use Nvidia DLSS. As you can see, the 5070 averages 74 frames per second in our 19-game testing suite at 1440p.

The rest of this PC's specs are also pretty positive. 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD Gen 4 storage are considered generous in today's market, so you've got enough RAM for multitasking and gaming as well as plenty of storage. Liquid cooling is more than enough for this processor, and the B850 motherboard will provide plenty of ports for connectivity as well as headroom for expansion.

Ultimately, the selling point of this PC is the price; given the current market cost of its components, you're saving a small fortune versus building a PC like this yourself. As mentioned, the $800 GPU, $464 CPU, $400 RAM, and $250 SSD make it a worthwhile purchase.