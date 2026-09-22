Gaming PC with RTX 5060, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage gets $500 discount — Newegg's capable ABS Cyclone Aqua prebuilt is $1,199 with code

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Solid value for a 1080p-capable prebuilt

AB Cyclone
(Image credit: Future)

Bundle deals are often the best way to sidestep today's inflated pricing of memory, SSDs, and GPUs. However, a well-configured prebuilt can be even more compelling, offering compatible components and the convenience of a fully assembled system out-of-the-box. One such prebuilt is the ABS Cyclone Aqua that is currently listed on Newegg for $1,299.99, down from its original price of $1,699.99, resulting in savings of $400. Customers can get an additional $100 discount using the promo code SSF73826 during checkout, bringing the final cost down to $1,199.99 for the Cyclone Aqua and an overall saving of $500.

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC
Save 29% ($500)
ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC: was $1,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Newegg

Grab this prebuilt gaming PC for a discounted price of $1,299.99. Make sure to use promo code SSF73826 during checkout to get an additional $100 off.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Eh, that's a hard pass.

    Whilst the CPU is very strong, it pulls up to 253w on a mobo that has a 6+1+1 power phase. The VRMs will be overloaded and throttle the CPU. Like roastage hot! On top of what looks like a completely insufficient CPU cooler. Bravo!
    Reply
  • User of Computers
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Eh, that's a hard pass.

    Whilst the CPU is very strong, it pulls up to 253w on a mobo that has a 6+1+1 power phase. The VRMs will be overloaded and throttle the CPU. Like roastage hot! On top of what looks like a completely insufficient CPU cooler. Bravo!
    Remember that F SKUs have TAU expiry after 90s and throttle down to 65W.
    Reply