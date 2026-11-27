HP's Omen prebuilt PC comes in a standard mid-tower size, but crams in an RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F. Boasting a steep 38% discount at HP for Black Friday, this system offers mid-range specs at a comfortable mid-range price. One thing to note about HP's modern prebuilt desktops is that, unlike the days of yore, they actually use standardized parts, meaning that upgrading the system later down the line (perhaps when PC component pricing calms down), you'll be all set to upgrade without the hassle of having to work around proprietary boards and parts.

Alongside the CPU GPU, and RAM, you also get a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 drive for all of the games you'll download onto the system, and there's also a spare slot, in case you want to expand the capacity in the future, and whenever the price of RAM comes down, you might also wish to populate the two empty DIMM slots over on the motherboard.

Intel has not specified the make or manufacturer of the B860 motherboard contained within the system, but we do get further details about its I/O and connectivity options. Expect a Realtek connectivity chipset with support for WI-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for all your controllers and peripherals, alongside a host of ports, including 2x USB-C 10Gbps, 4x USB-A ports at 5Gbps, and a further 4x USB-A 2.0 ports.

The entire system makes for a solid 1440p-focused build, and with the RTX 5070 paired nicely with Intel's Core Ultra 7 265KF, the 20-core CPU, consisting of 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, will perform nicely, with boost clocks at up to 5.4GHz on the P-cores. Therefore, our mystery unspecified motherboard will be running LGA 1851, which is running towards its end of life. So, while other aspects of the system remain fairly upgradable, do be aware that if you want a CPU upgrade, drop-in options will be limited without having to switch platforms to Nova Lake or other future architectures. Despite this, you can't refute a good offer, and armed with a staggering $1400 off its current MSRP at HP for Black Friday, it still offers heaps of value in the current climate.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.