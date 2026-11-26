If you're looking to buy an entry-level PC to start gaming for the very first time, then Black Friday might be your last chance to secure a good deal. This CyberPower PC gaming PC with an RTX 5060 is now just $1,141.99, a 10% saving on the typical price over the last 90 days.

CyberPower is a trusted brand in the PC building space. This model in particular comes with a suite of respectable parts for 1080p gaming that won't break the bank. The headline spec is the RTX 5060, an 8GB GPU that will serve you well at 1080p on high settings. With support for Nvidia's DLSS technologies, it could even be pushed to 1440p with some compromises and is a great budget GPU.

The CPU is Intel's budget beast, the i5-14400F, a 14th-gen processor with 10 cores (six performance, four efficient), 16 threads, and max turbo clocks of 4.7 GHz. It's not a 9950X3D, but at this price, the CPU is more than enough to get by.

As you can see from our benchmarking data below, the RTX 5060 is good for 64 frames per second at 1080p in our 19-game testing suite. That's a very respectable frame rate for a budget PC, and the card won't be held back by the CPU in this case. This PC would make for the perfect alternative to a Steam Machine, or as someone's first-ever gaming PC, perhaps for a budding enthusiast.

The supporting cast of this PC gets you 16GB of DDR5, which is generous, as most budget PCs are now DDR4 given the AI crisis. You also get a 1TB SSD for storing your games, and a copy of Windows 11 Home. The PC supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

If you'd like something a little more punchy, this slightly more expensive alternative is just $150 more, but comes with a 20-core CPU and a slightly more potent RTX 5060 Ti GPU so you can squeeze a bit more performance out of your gaming. Ostensibly, it is still a 1080p rig, however.

Save 20% ($330) Cyberpower Gamer Xtreme : was $1,629.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The CyberPower Gamer Xtreme prebuilt PC offers a 20-Core Intel i7 14700F CPU, RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of storage, wrapped up in a white case, and flush with glowing RGB fans.

Black Friday PC gaming deals don't all have to be $10,000 RTX 5090 rigs. So, if you're in the market for some budget gaming fun, or looking to make the leap to PC gaming for the first time, either of these PCs is a good option.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.