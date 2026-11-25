Walmart has the ABS Cyclone M Aqua on sale for just $750, which is a prebuilt that packs an RTX 5060, Core i5-14400F, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB SSD. ABS is Newegg's in-house PC brand, and yet Walmart is the only retailer where we found this deal.

Just about any gaming PC you find under $1,000 has some serious compromises given the ongoing RAM, SSD, and GPU pricing crisis's. And this machine too has compromises, notably with the mATX motherboard and single 16GB DDR4-3200 DIMM. You're getting a lot for the money even with those compromises between the Core i5-14400F and RTX 5060, however. As you can see from our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, there aren't a ton of options at this price. And in our tracking of Black Friday GPU deals, we found that the RTX 5060 is selling for close to $500 in many cases.

As you can see from the data from our GPU benchmark hierarchy, the RTX 5060 is a graphics card that's most comfortable at 1080p, though it can scale up to 1440p, assuming you're willing to lean into Nvidia's DLSS suite between Super Resolution and Multi-Frame Generation, both of which are supported on this GPU.

Its main limitation is the 8GB frame buffer, which could pose issues in some titles at 1440p. For the vast majority of 1080p games, it shouldn't be a problem. In our testing of DLSS 5, which is supported on the RTX 5060, we found that the 8GB frame buffer posed a limitation on performance. However, Nvidia has already apparently slashed the VRAM usage of its DLSS 5 model. The RTX 5060 was fast enough to reach 58 FPS at 1080p with DLSS 5 still.

Outside of the GPU, the Core i5-14400F is the perfect CPU for a rig like this. It provides performance on the level of the Core i5-14600K in games while sacrificing a bit of peak productivity power and the unlocked multiplier.

The one major downside with this configuration is the single 16GB DDR4-3200 DIMM. With just a single stick, your bandwidth is cut in half. Thankfully, the motherboard has four DIMM slots, so you can add another 16GB module to double your capacity and unlock the full bandwidth. Thankfully, DDR4 is much cheaper than DDR5, as you can see in our RAM price tracker.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.