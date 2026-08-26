Get an RTX 5080 gaming PC for just $2,349 — $750 Best Buy discount is a great way to beat inflated component prices

Buying a pre-built gaming PC remains one of the surest ways to skirt exorbitant RAM and SSD pricing, as AI drives up the cost of DIY components. Right now at Best Buy, you can get an HP Omen 35L Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5080, a graphics card selling for $1,500 right now, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 CPU for just $2,349, a $750 saving.

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Thanks to a slightly older but no less capable processor, this is a bit of a sleeper deal that is really good value in the current market. As noted, the GPU alone now costs around $1,500 to buy. 32GB of DDR5 RAM is $400, so you've almost spent $1,900 on just two components, before you factor in the SSD, CPU, motherboard, cooler, PSU, and case.

As you can see, this PC doesn't contain a benchmark-busting X3D CPU from AMD; however, the Core i7-14700F is a capable 20-core Raptor Lake Refresh. It features eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores, with boost speeds of up to 5.4GHz. Despite being a couple of years old, it still averages 150 frames per second in our 16-game testing suite at 1080p, and, thanks to its price, it offers the best value (FPS/$) of any CPU we've tested.

The RTX 5080 is the headline component here, as the second-best graphics card on the market, only behind the RTX 5090, which will cost you around $4,800 these days.

With 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of VRAM, this will chew through any title, even providing a solid base for 4K gaming, not to mention access to Nvidia's DLSS technology for even more frames.

The RTX 5080 makes the raw power of this gaming PC extremely appealing, and more than makes up for a slightly older CPU, a compromise worth taking in the current economy.

Other specs include a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 32GB of DDR5 6000 RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, an 850W PSU, and liquid cooling.