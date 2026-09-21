Get the world’s fastest gaming CPU and a DLSS 5-capable GPU in a gaming PC for $2,299 — fully loaded powerhouse sports Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5080 Founders Edition, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD [Updated]

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CyberPowerPC Gaming PC
(Image credit: Walmart)
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Update 2:39PM PT: This is going in and out of stock. If it's not available for you, there's a similarly-configured CyberPowerPC with an RTX 5080 FE and Core Ultra 9 285K available for $2,399.

Powered by a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and a GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition, the $2,299 CyberPowerPC SLC8500WST is one of the best gaming prebuilt deals on the market right now. A custom GeForce RTX 5080, which starts at $1,579, and the $449 Ryzen 7 9800X3D already add up to $2,028. In today’s market, there is no way you will find 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $271, much less put together an entire system.

CyberPowerPC SLC8500WST Gaming PC
CyberPowerPC SLC8500WST Gaming PC: $2,299 at Walmart

The SLC8500WST is a solid 4K gaming machine with the best gaming processor on the market right now and a formidable GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

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