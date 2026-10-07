Get $500 off this sweet Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 5070-powered gaming PC at just $1799 — 32GB of DDR5-6000 comes standard too at a 22% discount

We've seen some sweet deals on entry-level and high-end prebuilts during this Prime Day event, but a great midrange system has been a little harder to find. We've uncovered some treasure, though, in the form of Skytech Gaming's Harpy prebuilt. This PC pairs a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with a powerful GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, all for just $1799 right now.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D isn't AMD's latest and greatest gaming champ any longer, but its 3D V-Cache still lets it land in fifth place in our demanding CPU hierarchy game testing.

You'll want that cutting-edge tech at hand because the RTX 5070 has enough juice to power enviable high-refresh-rate gaming experiences at 1080p and 1440p even before you start dialing in DLSS 4.5 upscaling and Multi Frame Generation. It's ready to deliver great performance in demanding RT and path-traced titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Control Resonant.

This system only includes a 1TB SSD, but given its otherwise excellent specs for the price, we think it's worth having to live with the possibility that you might have to shuffle games around occasionally. And if you have an older drive from another build, you can probably find space to bring it over without much trouble.

Skytech rounds out this system with a 360mm liquid cooler, an 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and a fancy case with a wraparound tempered glass panel to show off the components inside.

Our GPU hierarchy testing proves that whether you're gaming at 1080p or 1440p, the RTX 5070 in this PC stands ready to deliver a great experience across both raster and RT titles. Check it out:

GPU Benchmarks — 1080p

GPU Benchmarks — 1440p

And if you run into a game that's too tough for the RTX 5070 to conquer at native resolution, you have superior DLSS 4.5 upscaling and frame generation at your disposal with this system to get the optimal experience. The 12GB frame buffer gives you plenty of room for Multi Frame Generation, as well.

If you're looking for a midrange AMD X3D-powered gaming upgrade for a surprisingly low price in today's wild and crazy PC market, get on this deal quick, because it surely won't last long with these specs.