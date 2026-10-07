Get $500 off this sweet Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 5070-powered gaming PC at just $1799 — 32GB of DDR5-6000 comes standard too at a 22% discount

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3D V-Cache and an RTX 5070 make for potent midrange gaming at a great price

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(Image credit: Skytech/Future)

We've seen some sweet deals on entry-level and high-end prebuilts during this Prime Day event, but a great midrange system has been a little harder to find. We've uncovered some treasure, though, in the form of Skytech Gaming's Harpy prebuilt. This PC pairs a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with a powerful GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, all for just $1799 right now.

Skytech Harpy Gaming PC with Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 5070
Save 22% ($500)
Skytech Harpy Gaming PC with Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 5070: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Walmart

This Skytech Gaming prebuilt PC offers a high-end CPU with AMD's unparalleled 3D V-Cache for smooth gaming experiences, plus an RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of memory for a well-rounded spec sheet.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 