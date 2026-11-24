If you want a new rig before the holidays, then this 4K-ready gaming PC from Newegg would be a solid option. You can pick up this CyberPowerPC machine with specs that include the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, for $2,099.99.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

In the current market, that's a competitive price for a machine with a strong spec sheet. With this rig, you're getting the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. While this isn't quite top spec these days, AMD's 3D V-cache technology means that it continues to be a formidable option for gaming that few can rival. The 7800X3D itself comes with eight cores, with all eight able to use its boosted 96MB of L3 cache, along with a clock speed of 4.2 GHz, which can boost to 5 GHz.

This is where the bonus comes for gaming, as the CPU needs to rely on the slower system RAM less, giving you better and more stable frame rates.

As the CPU benchmark data below shows, you're not getting an old or tired CPU here. The 7800X3D continues to be formidable for gaming in 2026, with first-rate gaming performance. Few can rival these X3D chips right now, thanks to their boosted L3 cache, and it won't be a drag on performance.

Coupled with the 7800X3D is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070. Our RTX 5070 review makes clear that this is a GPU that is able to deliver, as far as performance goes, even if its individual pricing is a problem. With this rig, you're getting a solid mid-tier performer that sits on our best GPU list as the best Nvidia GPU option to choose from the current generation.

Specs-wise, you're getting 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM operating on a 192-bit memory bus with the RTX 5070. For gaming, you can expect performance that'll give you the best frame rates at 1080p, even with ultra presets. 1440p isn't a problem, either, although you might need to tweak your settings at 1440p. For 4K, DLSS support with multi-frame generation will ensure you won't see any performance hits. AI frames are an acquired taste for gamers, but you'll be able to play at 4K with playable frame rates without the extra thousands of dollars you'd need for an RTX 5090 rig.

Elsewhere, this rig comes with a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, so you don't need to compromise. This machine is liquid cooled, too, with RGB fans at the top and sides, visible through the wrap-around glass case.

The $2,099.99 price tag for this CyberPowerPC machine means you're getting a $130 saving, but the overall price makes it one of the most affordable and powerful specs for 1440p and 4K gaming on the market right now. This machine, thanks to its AM5 platform and DDR5 RAM, has longevity and the option to upgrade for years to come, too.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.