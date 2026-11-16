Grab a DDR5 gaming PC with a 10GB GPU for only $949 — iBuypower’s Slate Gaming rig features an Intel B570 graphics card and 16GB of RAM

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PC gaming on a budget

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Pick up a budget gaming PC with 10GB of dedicated GPU VRAM. The iBuypower Slate Gaming PC with Intel Arc B570 graphics is just $949 at Best Buy in today's deal. Saving you $250 off its $1,199.99 list price, this deal is the perfect way to get into PC gaming on a strict budget, and costs less than a Steam Machine and some handheld gaming consoles.

Check out this deal at Best Buy

iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570)
Save 21% ($250.99)
iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $949 at Best Buy

This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.