Grab a DDR5 gaming PC with a 10GB GPU for only $949 — iBuypower’s Slate Gaming rig features an Intel B570 graphics card and 16GB of RAM

Pick up a budget gaming PC with 10GB of dedicated GPU VRAM. The iBuypower Slate Gaming PC with Intel Arc B570 graphics is just $949 at Best Buy in today's deal. Saving you $250 off its $1,199.99 list price, this deal is the perfect way to get into PC gaming on a strict budget, and costs less than a Steam Machine and some handheld gaming consoles.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

This iBuypower Slate gaming PC comes with a 10-core, 10-thread Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor, an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. With the current pricing trend for DDR5 memory and PC components in general, this is an effective combination of parts for a 1080p gaming rig without breaking the bank.

The standout component of this PC is the Intel B570 graphics card, which comes with a generous 10GB of VRAM. For 1080p gaming, 10GB of VRAM is a good amount to handle the textures and shaders on high and ultra settings. However, on higher settings it will start to struggle in 1440p gaming when that VRAM gets swallowed up and starts using the CPU to compensate.

The chart below from our rasterization benchmarking game suite highlights the performance of the B570, and has it sitting in the middle of the pack, competing closely with Nvidia's 12GB RTX 3060. Check out our Intel Arc B570 review for more detailed information on this GPU's performance and other metrics.

Thanks to the skyrocketing price of memory and storage, buying a prebuilt gaming PC is now a much cheaper way to own your own gaming PC rather than trying to construct your own. PC builders like iBuypower are able to grab these parts much cheaper than normal consumers and can offset some of the price rises with their stocks of components and buying power. Don't expect prices of prebuilt PCs to stay low, however, as the market continues to see prices go up as available memory stocks diminish.

For just $949, this is a superb deal for a starter gaming PC if you're just getting into PC gaming. The B570 may be a budget graphics card, but it has come a long way since launch, thanks to driver optimizations and compatibility with more games, so you're now getting more bang for your buck with this GPU.