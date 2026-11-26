If you're looking for an entry-level prebuilt gaming PC this Black Friday, you can't go wrong with Cyberpower's Gamer Xtreme, now just $1,299 at Amazon. It sports features like a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 14700F CPU and RTX 5060 Ti GPU, making it ideal for playing the latest PC gaming releases. Offering up 16GB of DDR5 Memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, you'll be able to play almost every modern release right out of the box. If you're looking for something that can handle 4K at high settings reliably, you should look at our massive hub of prebuilt gaming PC deals.

Cyberpower is a very reputable distributor of prebuilt gaming PCs, so you shouldn't have any issues getting things up and running. With a smart white 'Priism 321V' case and adorned with a slew of RGB fans, this system might be modest, but it will absolutely look the part. In case things go wrong, you also get a one-year warranty for parts and labor, in addition to free lifetime tech support if you're ever in need and don't want to go trawling around on the internet for answers when things go wrong.

The parts included are also very well-specced for someone looking to dip their toes in with their first gaming PC. The 20-Core Intel Core i7 CPU is more than up to the task for gaming and productivity workloads, and the RTX 5060 Ti GPU is running on Nvidia's latest architecture, meaning you'll get fancy features like Multi Frame Generation and DLSS to aid your gaming experience further.

Save 20% ($330) Cyberpower Gamer Xtreme : was $1,629.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The CyberPower Gamer Xtreme prebuilt PC offers a 20-Core Intel i7 14700F CPU, RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of storage, wrapped up in a white case, and flush with glowing RGB fans.

The system comes with a host of bonuses right out of the gate, including a copy of Windows 11 Home and an RGB keyboard and mouse. In terms of connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, in addition to a host of ports: Expect 1x USB 3.2 (USB-C), 3x USB 3.2 (USB-A), 4x USB 2.0 (USB-A), 7.1-channel audio support, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet connector. On the rear side of the GPU, you can connect up to three monitors, with one HDMI port and two DisplayPort inputs.

The included Intel Core i7 14700F sports a total of 20 cores and 28 threads, with boost clocks of up to 5.4 GHz, which should manage to run most games very well. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti included is the 8GB variant of the card, with lower VRAM, and you'll find that, from our testing, the card works best when targeting a native resolution of 1080p. Of course, when you factor in upscaling features like DLSS, you might be able to enjoy modern titles at 1440p using the GPU. However, if you're looking at running 4K games on the system, you should expect lower framerates, especially without any upscaling involved.

The CyberPower Gamer Xtreme prebuilt PC is perfect for someone looking for a system with modern parts and features that doesn't break the bank. With an included keyboard and mouse in the box, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 support straight out of the box, you'll be up and running in no time at all. Just be sure to keep those performance expectations in check if you're thinking about purchasing this PC. It offers solid performance at a budget price, but don't expect any miracles if you're wanting native 4K performance. Now just $1299 at Amazon, this prebuilt ticks all of the boxes for a budget-conscious gamer looking for their first PC this holiday season.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.