Grab a $450 saving on this 4K-ready gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 right now — ABS rig from Newegg ships with 24-core Intel CPU and a 2TB SSD for $2,549.99

Deals
By
Published

Significant power for 4K gaming

ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)
0

There's a brilliant discount on a high-spec gaming PC right now that'll net you 4K-ready performance. Newegg has dropped the price on this ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC to $2,549.99 right now, netting you a PC with a 24-core Intel CPU and one of Nvidia's best GPUs, along with a $450 saving. This discount is covered by Newegg's Black Friday price protection, so if the price drops again in the big sale, you'll get a refund for the difference.

Check out this gaming PC deal at Newegg

ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC
Save 34% ($1,124.50)
ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC: was $3,299.99 now $2,175.49 at Newegg

The ABS Strators II Aqua gaming PC comes with a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, a 2TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM. This is a high-end gaming PC that'll handle games at 4K.

View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.