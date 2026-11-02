Grab a $450 saving on this 4K-ready gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 right now — ABS rig from Newegg ships with 24-core Intel CPU and a 2TB SSD for $2,549.99

There's a brilliant discount on a high-spec gaming PC right now that'll net you 4K-ready performance. Newegg has dropped the price on this ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC to $2,549.99 right now, netting you a PC with a 24-core Intel CPU and one of Nvidia's best GPUs, along with a $450 saving. This discount is covered by Newegg's Black Friday price protection, so if the price drops again in the big sale, you'll get a refund for the difference.

● Check out this gaming PC deal at Newegg

Newegg owns the ABS brand, so this isn't a knock-off you're getting. It has a good set of specs for a rig that'll handle 4K gaming, shipping with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, along with a current-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and 2TB of SSD storage. Given the current market conditions, these are good specs to find at this price point.

Save 34% ($1,124.50) ABS Stratos II Aqua gaming PC: was $3,299.99 now $2,175.49 at Newegg The ABS Strators II Aqua gaming PC comes with a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, a 2TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM. This is a high-end gaming PC that'll handle games at 4K.

With a machine like this, you're able to ditch 1080p completely. The RTX 5070 Ti is a graphics card that has more than enough performance for gaming at 1440p and 4K, especially if you're able to tweak your graphics settings for the most performing games. It's a good option for a mid-tier build, and it comes with 8,960 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

As this Blackwell GPU is one of Nvidia's latest, you've got fully Nvidia DLSS support included. That includes multi-frame generation, which will give you an AI-generated frame rate boost in any really intensive games, especially at 4K, to make them playable.

As for the CPU, the Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU continues to be a popular choice for gaming PCs at this price point, and despite being a little older, it still packs a punch. You're getting 24 cores here, of which eight are performance cores that will give your machine the best gaming performance. The other 16 are efficiency cores, which are great for multi-threaded tasks. You'll be able to push this CPU's clock up to a massive 6 GHz, too.

Our CPU benchmarks still have a place for the i9-14900K, the same CPU but with an integrated GPU that the 14900KF here lacks. It continues to be one of the best-performing processors on sale for gamers if you're not going all-in with an AMD X3D build.

There are no compromises to be found elsewhere in this rig. 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 memory is included here, letting you leave the slower speeds of DDR4 behind. A 2TB Team Group NV5000 SSD is also included in this ABS build, so you'll have space for a good collection of games, with the NV5000 offering Gen 4 speeds.

Prices continue to rise in the PC hardware market, but the $450 discount on this ABS Stratos II Aqua rig, down to $2,549.99, is a good one. You're also able to take advantage of Newegg's Black Friday price guarantee, so if this PC drops down in price over Black Friday, you'll be able to claim back the difference. If you need a new 4K gaming PC on a budget, you'll want to pick up a rig like this one.