Grab a $560 saving on this 1440p-ready gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, now $1,859 — all-white CyberPowerPC desktop ships with one of AMD's best X3D chips, along with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

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Awesome power for gaming at 1440p

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A pre-built gaming PC with one of AMD's top X3D chips inside is always going to be a formidable option, especially if it's coupled with a current-gen Nvidia GeForce GPU. That's exactly what you're getting with this all-white CyberPowerPC machine, down to $1,859.99 thanks to a $560 discount, that ships with a 9800X3D, RTX 5060 Ti, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Check out this deal at Walmart

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB)
Save 23% ($560)
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB): was $2,419.99 now $1,859.99 at Walmart

This CyberPowerPC pre-built gaming PC is ready for gaming at 1440p. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD for storage.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.