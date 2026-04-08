Grab an entire RTX 5090 gaming PC for just $8 more than the GPU itself and score a whopping $1,600 off — huge HP discount requires a $39 controller or monitor to secure you a 4K powerhouse with a 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD

HP is at it again. There's another huge, almost unbelievable deal to be had right now on the HP Omen Max 45L gaming PC, fitted with a 9800X3D, RTX 5090, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $3,808.69 (customization required), knocking a massive $1,600 off the list price. To get the deal, however, you've got to buy the PC with a monitor or a $39 accessory, like a HyperX game controller. Not a bad trade for $1,600+ off a top spec rig.

The offer looks even better when you consider the price of a standalone RTX 5090. Right now, the cheapest RTX 5090 graphics card we can find in stock is this Gigabyte model over at Newegg for $3,799.99. You're getting this entire PC, with the best gaming GPU on the market in the 9800X3D, along with fast DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, as well as the RTX 5090, for just $8 more. Calling it epic doesn't really do this deal justice.

● Check out this deal on HP's website

Our recent HP Omen Max 45L review showcases just what an impressive beast this gaming PC is. This flagship pre-built is quiet to run and has a formidable presence, thanks to its huge case, with three 120mm fans visible from the front. Our review model differs slightly in specs, but the design remains exactly the same. This is a better deal than we've seen recently from HP, too, thanks to the 9800X3D.

Performance, however, will differ slightly: we tested an RTX 5090 model coupled with 64GB of DDR5-600 RAM, while it did include an AMD Ryzen 9800X3D as this rig does, you're only getting 32GB DDR5-6000 for $3,808.69. Luckily, the whole rig is fully customizable, so you can change this if you want to.

Ultimately, two components make this build unstoppable, and it's the GPU and the CPU. You don't really need our GPU benchmarks to tell you that the RTX 5090 is a beast: this is the best consumer graphics card you can buy right now, and it delivers the best performance money can offer, too. It ships with 21,760 CUDA cores, which is more than double the second-place RTX 5080's CUDA count of 10,752, while also featuring a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, using a 512-bit memory bus with bandwidth up to 1,792 GB/s.