Grab this 4K-ready RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC from HP for under $1,900 right now — powerful Omen 35L machine is a serious bargain with a 20-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD

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A powerful rig for 1440p and 4K gaming

HP Omen 35L
(Image credit: Future / HP)

There's a brilliant price right now on a top-end gaming PC, thanks to Walmart. You can pick up this HP Omen 35L rig with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,899.99. That's an unbelievable price for a rig with this spec in the current market, one that makes it hundreds of dollars cheaper than many of its rivals. If you bought the same machine on HP's website with the same configuration, it would set you back $3,639.99, over $1,700 more than you'd pay here.

Check out this deal at Walmart

HP Omen 35L (GT16-0544)
HP Omen 35L (GT16-0544): $1,899.99 at Walmart

This HP Omen 35L gaming PC drops below $1,900, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming PCs that you can buy right now. Along with this powerhouse Nvidia GPU, you're also getting a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.