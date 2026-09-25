Grab this 4K-ready RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC from HP for under $1,900 right now — powerful Omen 35L machine is a serious bargain with a 20-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD

There's a brilliant price right now on a top-end gaming PC, thanks to Walmart. You can pick up this HP Omen 35L rig with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,899.99. That's an unbelievable price for a rig with this spec in the current market, one that makes it hundreds of dollars cheaper than many of its rivals. If you bought the same machine on HP's website with the same configuration, it would set you back $3,639.99, over $1,700 more than you'd pay here.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

This version of the HP Omen 35L is a recent refresh, with a modern set of specs that'll keep you gaming for years into the future. It ships with a 35-liter case, so it's a more manageable option for your desk compared to the HP Omen Max 45L. It's a fairly understated design, though, with a minimal black colorway, although some RGB lighting is available through the cooling fans.

HP Omen 35L (GT16-0544): $1,899.99 at Walmart This HP Omen 35L gaming PC drops below $1,900, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming PCs that you can buy right now. Along with this powerhouse Nvidia GPU, you're also getting a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the focal point in this PC. You're getting one of Nvidia's current-gen mid- to high-tier powerhouses here, featuring the best of Nvidia's latest tech, including DLSS with multi-frame generation at your disposal.

Specs-wise, it has 8,960 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus, as our RTX 5070 Ti review explains. The boost in VRAM compared to the cheaper 8GB GPUs on sale is important here if you want to hit the highest frame rates at 1440p and 4K. For 4K, you'll probably need to tweak your graphics settings a little, especially in the most graphically-intensive games. Luckily, multi-frame generation will give you an AI-generated frame rate boost if you run into any difficulties.

1440p will be much more solid, though. As the GPU benchmarks from our review show, you'll manage 1440p above 60fps on average pretty consistently with the highest ultra graphics settings.

You're also getting the Intel Core i7-14700F in this HP build. This Raptor Lake Refresh CPU is a little old now, but it's still a popular choice in pre-built systems, and it still delivers good performance for gaming. You're getting 20 cores with the 14700F, eight of which are performance cores for gaming, along with 12 efficient cores which will prove useful for multi-threaded work.

Other specs include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. You're also getting a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds here, so you'll manage to install at least a few of the newest and biggest games. 32GB of DDR5 RAM means you're not forced to compromise on memory, even at this price, insulating you from the RAMpocalypse affecting industry pricing at the moment.

The $1,899.99 price for this HP Omen 35L gaming PC isn't being listed as a deal on Walmart's website, but don't be fooled. This kind of spec is usually priced well above $2,000 in the current market, so we'd expect the price to jump up soon or stock to run out. If you want a 4K-capable RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC for less than $1,900 from a trusted brand, you'll want to grab this one while you can.