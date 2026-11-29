HP is joining the Black Friday/Cyber Monday fun with a massive discount on its Omen 35L Gaming Desktop (GT16-0285t). Normally a wallet-emptying $6,499.99, it’s now available for only $3,499, a whopping $3,000 off the MSRP . For the money, you get a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB PCIe storage, and an Nvidia RTX 5080 16GB video card. By all accounts, it's an incredibly powerful, well-rounded machine.

The hardware sits in the clean-looking Omen 35L chassis (black) and comes with three pre-installed cooling fans and a 240mm AIO to keep the 285K and other internals within spec. The fans all have a nice ARGB glow that’s sure to brighten up the room (or you can turn them off, too). The clean lines of the smaller-footprint chassis look great on your desk.

The Arrow Lake-based Core Ultra 285K processor is a 24-core (8P/16E) processor that reaches up to 5.7 GHz max turbo. The high clock speeds and core count make this processor ideal for heavily multithreaded activities while also being more than competent for gaming. It comes with a beefy 64GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-600 MT/s RAM in a dual-channel configuration, which is plenty for multitasking. For graphics, the Omen 35L comes with an Nvidia RTX 5080 16GB, which is good for high-refresh 1440p and even 4K gaming. HP also includes a 1000W 80 Plus Gold ATX power supply.

For storage, you get a speedy 2TB PCIe 4.0 drive that's fast enough and has enough capacity for your OS and a slew of AAA titles. On the rear I/O, you get seven USB ports, including two Type-C (one Thunderbolt 4/40 Gbps, the other 10 Gbps) and six Type-A ports (2x USB 5 Gbps, 4x 480 Mbps), along with 2.5 GbE and built-in Realtek Wi-Fi 6E for networking. As you may have gathered, it’s a full-featured gaming system with some speedy components.

If you look at individual pricing, just the RAM and graphics card cost over $3,000. So you’re essentially buying the rest for only $500, which is a steal in these trying times. If you’re looking for a potent gaming system that performs well all-around and doesn’t break the bank, the HP Omen 35L at $3,499 is an awesome Cyber Monday price.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.