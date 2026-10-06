HP takes $2,200 off a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5080 prebuilt at $2,799 — sale slashes 44% off an Omen system that's ready to game however you want

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Given that a 5080 alone can cost as much as $2,000, this is a pretty strong deal.

HP Omen 35L
(Image credit: HP)

Anything with memory or a GPU is tough to find at a good price right now, even on Prime Day. But over at HP, there's a desktop deal that's at a surprisingly good price given the components inside.

The Omen 35L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of storage is $2,799.99, down from an MSRP of $4,999.99.

HP Omen 35L (RTX 5080, Ryzen 7 9800X3D)
Save 44% ($2,200)
HP Omen 35L (RTX 5080, Ryzen 7 9800X3D): was $4,999.99 now $2,799.99 at HP US

HP's Omen 35L includes a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia's RTX 5080.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

1 Comment Comment from the forums
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    I priced it out on pcpartspicker. This is a pretty decent deal, but not spectacular. They t ypiucally have proprietary mobos and cases so that takes away some value.
    Reply