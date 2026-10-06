Anything with memory or a GPU is tough to find at a good price right now, even on Prime Day. But over at HP, there's a desktop deal that's at a surprisingly good price given the components inside.



The Omen 35L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of storage is $2,799.99, down from an MSRP of $4,999.99.

Given that the RTX 5080 on its own is typically going for anywhere between $1,600 and $2,000, this is a significant deal if you're willing to buy a PC rather than build one.

The system also comes equipped with a 1,000-watt, fully modular, 80-Plus Gold power supply; Wi-Fi 7; and a 240 mm AIO cooler for the CPU. The 35-liter chassis should be small enough for many desks, but will still be fine on the floor.

We haven't reviewed this model, but HP typically uses standardized parts, allowing for easy upgrades down the line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming CPU Benchmarks Rankings 2026 CPU / (MSRP) Street Price 1080p Gaming Score Architecture Cores/Threads (P+E) Base/Boost Clock (GHz) TDP / Maximum Power Ryzen 7 9850X3D ($500) $484 100% Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 4.7 / 5.6 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 9800X3D ($480) $415 97% Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 4.7 / 5.2 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 9950X3D ($700) $569 95.7% Zen 5 X3D 16 / 32 4.3 / 5.7 170W / 230W Ryzen 9 9900X3D ($600) $510 86.9% Zen 5 X3D 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.5 120W / 230W Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($450) $330 85.6% Zen 4 X3D 8 / 16 4.2 / 5 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7950X3D ($700) $650 83.9% Zen 4 X3D 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 120W / 162W Ryzen 5 7600X3D ($300) $240 80.6% Zen 4 X3D 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.7 65W / 88W Core i9-14900K ($550) $396 78.2% Raptor Lake Refresh 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.2 / 6 125W / 253W Core Ultra 7 270K Plus ($300) $290 77.5% Arrow Lake Refresh 24 / 24 (8+16) 3.7 / 5.5 125W / 250W Ryzen 7 7900X3D ($600) Out of Stock 77.1% Zen 4 X3D 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 9950X ($650) $550 76.9% Zen 5 16 / 32 4.7 / 5/7 170W / 230W Core i9-13900K ($590) Out of Stock 76.8% Raptor Lake 24 / 32 (8+16) 3 / 5.8 125W / 253W Core i7-14700K ($410) $365 76.4% Raptor Lake Refresh 20 / 28 (8+12) 3.4 / 5.6 125W / 253W Core i7-13700K ($410) Out of Stock 75.8% Raptor Lake 16 / 24 (8+8) 3.4 / 5.4 125W / 253W Ryzen 9 9900X ($500) $338 73.9% Zen 5 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 120W / 162W Core Ultra 5 250K Plus ($200) $210 73.3% Arrow Lake Refresh 18 / 18 (6+12) 4.2 / 5.3 125W / 159W Core i5-14600K ($320) $361 72.8% Raptor Lake Refresh 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.3 125W / 181W Ryzen 5 9600X ($280) $173 72.6% Zen 5 6 / 12 3.9 / 5.4 65W / 88W Core Ultra 9 285K ($590) $499 71.8% Arrow Lake 24 / 24 (8+16) 3.7 / 5.7 125W / 250W Ryzen 9 7950X ($700) Out of Stock 71% Zen 4 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.7 170W / 230W Core i5-13600K ($320) $339 70.9% Raptor Lake 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.1 125W / 181W Ryzen 7 7700X ($400) $233 70.6% Zen 4 8 / 16 4.5 / 5.4 105W / 142W Core Ultra 7 265K ($400) $284 70.3% Arrow Lake 20 / 20 (8+12) 3.9 / 5.5 125W / 250W Ryzen 9 7900X ($550) $313 69.2% Zen 4 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.6 170W / 230W Ryzen 5 7600X ($300) $163 67.3% Zen 4 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 105W / 142W Core Ultra 5 245K ($320) $193 67.1% Arrow Lake 14 / 14 (6+8) 4.2 / 5.2 125W / 159W Core i7-12700K ($410) $325 65.8% Alder Lake 12 / 20 (8+4) 3.6 / 5 125W / 190W Core Ultra 5 225 ($183) $180 62.5% Arrow Lake 10 / 10 (6+4) 3.3 / 4.9 65W / 121W Core i5-12600K ($290) $189 60.8% Alder Lake 10 / 16 (6+4) 3.7 / 4.9 125W / 150W Core i5-14400 ($220) $214 58% Raptor Lake 10 / 16 (6+4) 2.5 / 4.7 65W / 154W

Whether you're gaming at high refresh rates at 1440p or chasing the highest image quality possible at 4K, this system is, at least on paper, built for the job. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs available today, and the RTX 5080 is the fastest gaming graphics card around short of an RTX 5090.

Prices on these high-end components are only going to keep going up, especially the storage and RAM, so if you're looking for an awesome upgrade for yourself or a loved one, grab this deal before it's gone.