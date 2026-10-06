HP takes $2,200 off a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5080 prebuilt at $2,799 — sale slashes 44% off an Omen system that's ready to game however you want
Given that a 5080 alone can cost as much as $2,000, this is a pretty strong deal.
Anything with memory or a GPU is tough to find at a good price right now, even on Prime Day. But over at HP, there's a desktop deal that's at a surprisingly good price given the components inside.
The Omen 35L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of storage is $2,799.99, down from an MSRP of $4,999.99.
HP's Omen 35L includes a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia's RTX 5080.
Given that the RTX 5080 on its own is typically going for anywhere between $1,600 and $2,000, this is a significant deal if you're willing to buy a PC rather than build one.
The system also comes equipped with a 1,000-watt, fully modular, 80-Plus Gold power supply; Wi-Fi 7; and a 240 mm AIO cooler for the CPU. The 35-liter chassis should be small enough for many desks, but will still be fine on the floor.
We haven't reviewed this model, but HP typically uses standardized parts, allowing for easy upgrades down the line.
|
CPU / (MSRP)
|
Street Price
|
1080p Gaming Score
|
Architecture
|
Cores/Threads (P+E)
|
Base/Boost Clock (GHz)
|
TDP / Maximum Power
|
Ryzen 7 9850X3D ($500)
|
100%
|
Zen 5 X3D
|
8 / 16
|
4.7 / 5.6
|
120W / 162W
|
Ryzen 7 9800X3D ($480)
|
97%
|
Zen 5 X3D
|
8 / 16
|
4.7 / 5.2
|
120W / 162W
|
Ryzen 9 9950X3D ($700)
|
95.7%
|
Zen 5 X3D
|
16 / 32
|
4.3 / 5.7
|
170W / 230W
|
Ryzen 9 9900X3D ($600)
|
86.9%
|
Zen 5 X3D
|
12 / 24
|
4.4 / 5.5
|
120W / 230W
|
Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($450)
|
85.6%
|
Zen 4 X3D
|
8 / 16
|
4.2 / 5
|
120W / 162W
|
Ryzen 9 7950X3D ($700)
|
83.9%
|
Zen 4 X3D
|
16 / 32
|
4.2 / 5.7
|
120W / 162W
|
Ryzen 5 7600X3D ($300)
|
80.6%
|
Zen 4 X3D
|
6 / 12
|
4.1 / 4.7
|
65W / 88W
|
Core i9-14900K ($550)
|
78.2%
|
Raptor Lake Refresh
|
24 / 32 (8+16)
|
3.2 / 6
|
125W / 253W
|
Core Ultra 7 270K Plus ($300)
|
77.5%
|
Arrow Lake Refresh
|
24 / 24 (8+16)
|
3.7 / 5.5
|
125W / 250W
|
Ryzen 7 7900X3D ($600)
|
Out of Stock
|
77.1%
|
Zen 4 X3D
|
12 / 24
|
4.4 / 5.6
|
120W / 162W
|
Ryzen 9 9950X ($650)
|
76.9%
|
Zen 5
|
16 / 32
|
4.7 / 5/7
|
170W / 230W
|
Core i9-13900K ($590)
|
Out of Stock
|
76.8%
|
Raptor Lake
|
24 / 32 (8+16)
|
3 / 5.8
|
125W / 253W
|
Core i7-14700K ($410)
|
76.4%
|
Raptor Lake Refresh
|
20 / 28 (8+12)
|
3.4 / 5.6
|
125W / 253W
|
Core i7-13700K ($410)
|
Out of Stock
|
75.8%
|
Raptor Lake
|
16 / 24 (8+8)
|
3.4 / 5.4
|
125W / 253W
|
Ryzen 9 9900X ($500)
|
73.9%
|
Zen 5
|
12 / 24
|
4.4 / 5.6
|
120W / 162W
|
Core Ultra 5 250K Plus ($200)
|
73.3%
|
Arrow Lake Refresh
|
18 / 18 (6+12)
|
4.2 / 5.3
|
125W / 159W
|
Core i5-14600K ($320)
|
72.8%
|
Raptor Lake Refresh
|
14 / 20 (6+8)
|
3.5 / 5.3
|
125W / 181W
|
Ryzen 5 9600X ($280)
|
72.6%
|
Zen 5
|
6 / 12
|
3.9 / 5.4
|
65W / 88W
|
Core Ultra 9 285K ($590)
|
71.8%
|
Arrow Lake
|
24 / 24 (8+16)
|
3.7 / 5.7
|
125W / 250W
|
Ryzen 9 7950X ($700)
|
Out of Stock
|
71%
|
Zen 4
|
16 / 32
|
4.5 / 5.7
|
170W / 230W
|
Core i5-13600K ($320)
|
70.9%
|
Raptor Lake
|
14 / 20 (6+8)
|
3.5 / 5.1
|
125W / 181W
|
Ryzen 7 7700X ($400)
|
70.6%
|
Zen 4
|
8 / 16
|
4.5 / 5.4
|
105W / 142W
|
Core Ultra 7 265K ($400)
|
70.3%
|
Arrow Lake
|
20 / 20 (8+12)
|
3.9 / 5.5
|
125W / 250W
|
Ryzen 9 7900X ($550)
|
69.2%
|
Zen 4
|
12 / 24
|
4.7 / 5.6
|
170W / 230W
|
Ryzen 5 7600X ($300)
|
67.3%
|
Zen 4
|
6 / 12
|
4.7 / 5.3
|
105W / 142W
|
Core Ultra 5 245K ($320)
|
67.1%
|
Arrow Lake
|
14 / 14 (6+8)
|
4.2 / 5.2
|
125W / 159W
|
Core i7-12700K ($410)
|
65.8%
|
Alder Lake
|
12 / 20 (8+4)
|
3.6 / 5
|
125W / 190W
|
Core Ultra 5 225 ($183)
|
62.5%
|
Arrow Lake
|
10 / 10 (6+4)
|
3.3 / 4.9
|
65W / 121W
|
Core i5-12600K ($290)
|
60.8%
|
Alder Lake
|
10 / 16 (6+4)
|
3.7 / 4.9
|
125W / 150W
|
Core i5-14400 ($220)
|
58%
|
Raptor Lake
|
10 / 16 (6+4)
|
2.5 / 4.7
|
65W / 154W
Whether you're gaming at high refresh rates at 1440p or chasing the highest image quality possible at 4K, this system is, at least on paper, built for the job. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs available today, and the RTX 5080 is the fastest gaming graphics card around short of an RTX 5090.
Prices on these high-end components are only going to keep going up, especially the storage and RAM, so if you're looking for an awesome upgrade for yourself or a loved one, grab this deal before it's gone.
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Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01
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HideOutI priced it out on pcpartspicker. This is a pretty decent deal, but not spectacular. They t ypiucally have proprietary mobos and cases so that takes away some value.Reply
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