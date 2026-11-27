Prebuilt PC extraordinaires iBuyPower is having a huge Black Friday sale across a whole range of products, including a powerful bundle on an all-AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D / RX 9070 XT build, which will also net you free bundled extras, including a set of Asus peripherals and a 144Hz FHD MSI gaming monitor. The key to unlocking the best discounts, which stack on top of the current list price, is the inventive and incredibly thoughtful code "BLACKFRIDAY" (no points for naming that one, iBuyPower).

● Check out iBuyPower's Black Friday PC deals

The code applies several tiers of discounts across its range of products and is valid until November 29. The aforementioned pricing tiers come in at the following discounts on top of their Black Friday offers.

The codes do appear to knock off a decent chunk of change from their range of prebuilts, which offer some great value when you stack the discounts on top of one another. One such highlight is the RDY Y50 R02, which drops to $3,249 and is equipped with high-end components like an RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, and 2TB of storage.

Save 10% ($400) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02: was $3,899 now $3,499 at ibuypower Apply code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at checkout for extra $250 off The iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02 sports an RTX 5080 16GB GPU, Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and sports an Asus X870 Max Gaming motherboard.

For those wanting to go the all-AMD route, you can also get the aforementioned RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2 system listed on their site, which is just a smidgle less powerful, while offering an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe and a 360mm liquid cooler for $2,449 after applying the code. This is the bundle that also adds a heap of extras. You'll also get an Asus ROG Pelta Headset, TUF K3 Gen II keyboard, M3 Gen II mouse, P1 Mouse Pad, and a 24-inch, 144Hz MSI gaming monitor thrown in there for free. Considering the extras and performance on offer here for the price, it's one of the better deals on a prebuilt PC we've seen on Black Friday, especially if you don't mind choosing an AMD GPU.

Save 12% ($350) iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,599 at ibuypower Apply code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at checkout for extra $150 off The iBuyPower RDY Y50 RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2 is an all-AMD PC, with an RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and an Asus B650EM Max Gaming motherboard. You also get a free set of Asus peripherals and an FHD, 144Hz MSI gaming monitor with the bundle for a full setup.

These are just two of the PCs that we've highlighted and chosen to spotlight this time around, and there's more to discover over at iBuyPower's website. If none of the ready-made PC's tickle your fancy, you can also use their configurator to spec out your ideal PC build. Just remember to make use of the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' when shopping around for deals to give yourself an extra discount for a limited time.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.