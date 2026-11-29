Unbelievably, iBuyPower has cut its prices again over this Black Friday weekend, ready for Cyber Monday. It's slashed prices on its popular pre-built gaming PC builds almost across the board, meaning you're able to pick up one of its powerhouse rigs at even better prices than you could several days ago.

We're looking at rigs with some of the best specs you're able to buy, combining powerful CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with unstoppable graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090. It isn't just the top end that's represented here, though, with big cuts on lower-end machines at reasonable prices, too.

● Check out these gaming PC deals at iBuyPower

It really is the last chance to pick up one of these machines, though. If it isn't the stock that runs out first, it'll be the discount, with these sales ready to end imminently. If you're quick, though, you could save up to $2,000 off a new rig.

A lot of these extra discounts rely on you using a promo code during checkout, so make sure to type in BLACKFRIDAY to get your best price on these pre-built machines. That discount knocks off between $50 and $350 extra off your machine, depending on its cost.

With that in mind, take advantage of these iBuyPower gaming PC deals while you can, with some of the best discounts listed below.

Top iBuyPower Gaming PC Deals for Cyber Monday

These are some of iBuyPower's best rigs on sale right now, but be warned. Some of these deals are time-limited, with new deals popping up and prices changing, depending on the day. If you want any of these rigs at a deal price, you really will need to be quick, as the best sellers will sell out fast.

$150 off with blackfriday code Save 27% ($800) iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,149 at ibuypower An AMD build is all the rage, given the power of 3D V-Cache, which is where this iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 gaming PC comes in. It features every gamer's dream in the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, a formidable option for 1440p and even 4K gaming, along with a 2TB SSD and 32GB of RAM. Read more Read less ▼

$150 off with blackfriday code Save 20% ($650) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R01V2: was $3,299 now $2,649 at ibuypower A 4K-ready powerhouse with liquid cooling and a wrap-around glass case. This build combines the 9800X3D with the RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$150 off with blackfriday code Save 19% ($600) iBuyPower RDY Trace X RGB B01: was $3,199 now $2,599 at ibuypower A beautiful all-white build with a liquid cooler and full wrap-around glass case. This Intel rig has the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K with an RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$250 off with blackfriday code Save 14% ($550) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02: was $3,899 now $3,349 at ibuypower You're getting the powerhouse 9800X3D with the epic RTX 5080 in this formidable 4K gaming PC from iBuyPower. It ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$150 off with blackfriday code Save 17% ($500) iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,449 at ibuypower The iBuyPower RDY Y50 RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2 is an all-AMD PC, with an RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and an Asus B650EM Max Gaming motherboard. You also get a free set of Asus peripherals and an FHD, 144Hz MSI gaming monitor with the bundle for a full setup. Read more Read less ▼

$350 off with bfmonth code Save 17% ($1,650) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $9,999 now $8,349 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has a Ryzen 9 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.