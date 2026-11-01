Walmart honors massive shelf price mistake, lucky buyer gets two $2,299 CyberPowerPC gaming rigs for $1,099 each — scores PCs with Ryzen 9 9900X3D and RTX 5070 at huge discount

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Did Walmart make a mistake with the pricing?

$1,099 CyberPowerPC Gaming PC at Walmart
(Image credit: u/joker497/Reddit)
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One shopper got the deal of a lifetime after they secured two CyberPowerPC units at more than 50% off. u/joker497 shared the find on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, with Walmart putting two units of the Supreme Gaming Desktop for just $1,099 on the shelf. If we check the Walmart website, this PC actually costs $2,299, meaning they saved $1,200 on each PC.

Deal of the year
 from r/pcmasterrace
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC: $2,299 at Walmart

This CyberPowerPC is offers a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D CPU and pairs it with a mid-range Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, making it a great mid-range gaming PC.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Not news.
    Reply
  • Myrist
    Lucky? Wait til he gets it home...
    Reply
  • PEnns
    "u/joker497 said that they bought both units — one for themselves, and the other for their younger brother as a Christmas gift:
    A Christmas. gift...I hope the younger brother gets to to test this computer before the return window closes.

    It's a CyberPower PC after all.    ..:mad:
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    it could deliver solid gaming performance at 1080p
    What are you guys smoking!? Really, solid 1080p?? C'mon.
    Reply
  • Jamminator
    Only a handful of states have laws requiring Walmart to actually sell the item at the $1099 rate...and even then, it is manager discretion. The manager can still say no and then your only recourse would be taking Walmart to court.
    Reply