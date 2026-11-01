Walmart honors massive shelf price mistake, lucky buyer gets two $2,299 CyberPowerPC gaming rigs for $1,099 each — scores PCs with Ryzen 9 9900X3D and RTX 5070 at huge discount

One shopper got the deal of a lifetime after they secured two CyberPowerPC units at more than 50% off. u/joker497 shared the find on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, with Walmart putting two units of the Supreme Gaming Desktop for just $1,099 on the shelf. If we check the Walmart website, this PC actually costs $2,299, meaning they saved $1,200 on each PC.

It’s unclear if the retail store had a sale on these PCs at the time, or if it was a pricing mistake, but the Redditor said that the store honored the prices for the PCs. The $2,299 CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop is already a good deal given its specs: an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, and an AIO CPU cooler with a 360mm radiator. We tried building a similar system on PCPartPicker today with some of the most affordable parts possible and were still quoted an estimate of around $2,400.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC: $2,299 at Walmart This CyberPowerPC is offers a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D CPU and pairs it with a mid-range Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, making it a great mid-range gaming PC.

The AI-driven memory chip shortage is causing PC component prices to skyrocket, especially memory kits. We’re also starting to see shortages among high-end gaming GPUs, with Nvidia pulling both the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 from its online store, resulting in more expensive street prices for nearly every 50-series GPU. Because of this, it’s now getting harder than ever to find acceptable RAM prices and graphics cards at affordable prices - making the $1,099 system a complete steal.

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Even though the RTX 5070 might not be our top pick for the best graphics card for gaming, it’s still a solid mid-range pick for anyone looking to build a gaming PC. Still, the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D processor CyberPowerPC put inside the PC means it could deliver solid gaming performance at 1080p, while its 32GB of RAM should be sufficient for most modern games.

u/joker497 said that they bought both units — one for themselves, and the other for their younger brother as a Christmas gift. The Redditor did not share which Walmart branch they found these items at, so you’d have to explore your nearby branches yourself to see if they have a similar deal going on. Besides, if this was a mistake, the store would most likely have already corrected the signage and brought it back to its $2,299 price.

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