Maingear’s new program offers instant trade-ins for gaming PC buyers — delivers quotes for old laptops, phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, cameras, lenses, and microphones in ‘minutes’

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And the firm is kicking off the new scheme with 5% trade-in boosts for those using the code EXTRA5.

Maingear Rush PCs
(Image credit: Maingear)

American custom and prebuilt computer seller Maingear has launched a new instant trade-in program in partnership with SELLIT9. The new collab gives customers instant credit on any new Maingear desktop or laptop PC. A broad range of used tech can swiftly be exchanged for Maingear gift cards, including laptops, phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, cameras, lenses, and microphones. Instant trade-ins are live today, and until October 14, all those taking advantage of this low-friction old-for-new plan can earn an extra 5% on their traded-in products using the code EXTRA5.

In a press release sent to Tom’s Hardware, Maingear says that it knows that “Memory prices are up. Component prices are up. Meanwhile, perfectly good tech is collecting dust in drawers across the country.” This old and neglected tech can help you get your next hand-built gaming rig, suggests the company.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SkyBill40
    Utterly absurd.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    if those are the trade in value for them aprt....this is worse than pawnshops and worse than gamestop back in the day....blatant highway robbery of people who don't know what stuff is worth.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    "............up to $71"

    And the ever infamous "Up To"....XYZ dollars rears its reptilian head again.
    Reply