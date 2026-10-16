Newegg has slashed $260 off this all-AMD 4K gaming PC — 9800X3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT combo comes with 32GB of DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

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A great spec AMD rig.

CyberPower gaming desktop
(Image credit: CyberPowerPC)

As RAM and SSD price hikes and shortages continue to bite PC builders, a pre-built rig remains one of the best ways to avoid some of the very worst in price inflation. Prices are still higher than they were a few months back, but there are still deals to be found. Newegg has slashed $260 off this Cyberpower Gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and a Radeon RX 9070 XT, now just $2,299.

CyberPowerPC GM70929 Gaming PC
Save 11% ($290.50)
CyberPowerPC GM70929 Gaming PC: was $2,549.99 now $2,259.49 at Newegg

This CyberPowerPC rig is ready for gaming at 1440p and 4K. It includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    If you shop around and find the right combo deals, you could still manage to build it cheaper. Friends don't let friends buy Cyberpower.
    Reply