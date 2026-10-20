Pick up this DDR5 gaming PC for only $899 — save $300 off the iBuypower Slate PC with 10GB of graphics VRAM

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Entry-level PC gaming

iBuypower Slate gaming PC in white, placed on a colored background.
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, you can grab a budget-friendly, entry-level gaming PC at Best Buy for a very low price, especially given the current economic climate for anything gaming PC-related. On sale at Best Buy is the iBuypower Slate Gaming PC with Intel Arc B570 graphics for just $899. With $300 off its $1,199.99 list price, this is a superb deal for a 1080p gaming machine with DDR5 memory and 10GB of graphics VRAM.

Check out this deal at Best Buy

iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570)
Save 25% ($300.99)
iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $899 at Best Buy

A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.