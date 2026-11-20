A Redditor from the UK was flying from the United States with their desktop PC in a carry-on but was forced to check it. According to u/FattyLeopold, they’ve carried their PC as a carry-on on different flights, and they brought it with them in the cabin all the way across the Atlantic. The trip even included a layover.

“It was 4am, and I was pissed off,” the Redditor replied to one comment. “Just said fu-- it, let’s see what happens. Probably confused the universe a bit, ‘Dude… what are you doing… Aight, have it your way.’” They then taped the PC, monitor, and keyboard together in the package.

The desktop PC only had a bag and several layers of protective wrapping for protection. What’s more surprising is that the owner didn’t even take the GPU off its bracket and put it in their carry-on. When they arrived at their destination, they recorded the “unboxing” of their PC. Against all odds, their computer arrived without a single dent or scratch — the tempered glass on the side of the PC didn’t even shatter after the possible trauma it went through in baggage handling.

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Most of us have seen videos of airport baggage handlers throwing bags and packages around while they’re loading them onto the plane, not to mention the bumps and tumbles that luggage takes when going through an airport’s baggage conveyor system. The PC also has to deal with the vibration and turbulence of flight. The shortest direct flight across the pond is about 6 hours and 30 minutes — since the Redditor said that they had a layover, that meant that the desktop PC had been in transit for a bit longer than that.

It’s a miracle that the computer was able to make it through the journey without a scratch, but the Redditor is not out of the woods yet. They said that even though the computer looked undamaged on the surface, they haven’t been able to boot it yet because they do not have a proper adapter for outlets in the UK. Hopefully, they could get it working after finding the right plug or adapter for their computer, or with some basic troubleshooting (like re-plugging the components) if it won’t turn on after the first try. GPUs and memory sticks are quite expensive these days, after all, and it’s unlikely that AMD would replace their graphics card because of this misadventure, unlike this $10,000 RTX Pro 6000 that Nvidia replaced after a customer who bought it new broke the GPU in transit.

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