Building a current-generation gaming desktop for under $750 usually means compromising on an entry-level graphics card or last-generation parts. However, Walmart’s Black Friday deal drops the ABS Cyclone M Aqua gaming PC to $749, a massive $650 discount off its $1,399.99 list price. This doorbuster, ready-to-play gaming system is $100 below its all-time low of $849 and definitely costs less than building one yourself.

The ABS Cyclone M Aqua packs a GeForce RTX 5060, one of the best graphics cards, delivering formidable 1080p (1920x1080) gaming performance. It can handle some light 1440p (2560x1440) gaming too, if you are willing to settle for slightly lower graphics fidelity. And coming from Nvidia's latest Blackwell family, the GeForce RTX 5060 has access to all the latest gaming features, such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (MFG) and Reflex 2.

The Intel Core i5-14400F powers the gaming system with 10 cores and a boost clock speed up to 4.7 GHz. It combines six P-cores and four E-cores for 16 threads. The chip has a decent number of P-cores and strong single-core boost clocks that really help in gaming. Best of all, the Core i5-14400F will not bottleneck a graphics card like the GeForce RTX 5060, so you are not leaving any performance on the table.

Save 46% ($650.99) ABS Cyclone M Aqua: was $1,399.99 now $749 at Walmart The ABS Cyclone M Aqua is a budget gaming PC with an Intel Core i5-14400F processor, a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Even on a budget, you get the best bang for your buck. The ABS Cyclone M Aqua comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, which will suffice for modern games. The motherboard has four DDR4 memory slots, so you can always upgrade the memory later on. Meanwhile, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD offers lightning-fast storage for your games, so there is minimal waiting time. The motherboard offers multiple M.2 slots and SATA III ports, so expanding storage will not be a problem.

You likely will not be able to put together a similar system for the same price, so it is not surprising that there have been more than 500 purchases since yesterday. If you need a gaming system for under $749, the ABS Cyclone M Aqua is the best you can get right now.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.