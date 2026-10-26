Save over $1,000 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 5070 and 32GB DDR5 — unlock 1440p and 4K gameplay with this Aurora ACT1250 rig with a 20-core Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD for $2,199.99

AI has forced PC component prices up with no slowdown in sight over the last year. While building your own might be expensive, pre-built gaming PCs continue to offer the best value in many cases. With that in mind, you could secure a huge $1,070 discount on an Alienware Aurora gaming PC at Newegg right now, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 and 32GB DDR5 RAM for $2,199.99.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

Dell's premium Alienware gaming brand usually comes with a price premium compared to budget or no-brand models. With this $1,070 discount applied, you're getting a rig for 4K-capable gaming at a fairer price than you would get by buying from Dell directly. Alongside the RTX 5070, this ACT1250 model ships with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor and a 1TB SSD.

Save 33% ($1,070) Alienware Aurora ACT1250: was $3,269.99 now $2,199.99 at Newegg This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 9 265KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The GPU is often the big-selling feature in a gaming PC. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, you're getting one of Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs with 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, operating on a 192-bit memory bus. What that means for gaming is that you've got a card that will smash through high frame rates, even with the highest graphics presets, at 1080p.

At 1440p, you're also going to see good performance, although the most demanding games might need a drop down or two. You can also fall back to using Nvidia DLSS with multi-frame generation for an uplift, powered by AI to add extra frames into the mix for smoother gameplay, especially if you want to game at 4K. Our GPU benchmarks show that the RTX 5070 is a strong option compared to its rivals, offering slightly better performance than the RTX 4070 it replaces.

You're getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU with this build. This is a 20-core Arrow Lake CPU with 20 cores, with eight good-for-gaming performance cores, along with 12 efficient cores for multi-threaded work. This is locked, meaning you can overclock it, and it ships with a max boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz.

This isn't a CPU able to compete with top-spec AMD rivals, but it's a solid enough performer when you couple it with the RTX 5070's power. Elsewhere, though, you're getting 32GB of DDR5 memory, so no compromises there. There's also a 1TB SSD, leaving you enough storage for at least a few big AAA installs.

You'll be saving $1,070 with this pre-built Alienware Aurora ACT1250 gaming PC at this $2,199.99 Newegg sale price. With the RTX 5070 in this build, you've got a 4K-capable machine that'll let you play modern games for years into the future.