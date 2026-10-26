Save over $1,000 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 5070 and 32GB DDR5 — unlock 1440p and 4K gameplay with this Aurora ACT1250 rig with a 20-core Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD for $2,199.99

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Start gaming at 1440p and 4K with this Nvidia-powered rig

Alienware Aurora ACT1250 gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / Dell)
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AI has forced PC component prices up with no slowdown in sight over the last year. While building your own might be expensive, pre-built gaming PCs continue to offer the best value in many cases. With that in mind, you could secure a huge $1,070 discount on an Alienware Aurora gaming PC at Newegg right now, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 and 32GB DDR5 RAM for $2,199.99.

Check out this deal at Newegg

Alienware Aurora ACT1250
Save 33% ($1,070)
Alienware Aurora ACT1250: was $3,269.99 now $2,199.99 at Newegg

This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 9 265KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.