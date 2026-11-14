Save up to $800 on an iBuyPower gaming PC right now in this massive Black Friday sale — coupon code knocks up to $200 extra off high spec pre-built rigs fitted with Nvidia and AMD GPUs

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A high spec rig for a great price before the holidays

iBuyPower Black Friday Month gaming PC deals
(Image credit: Future / iBuyPower)
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iBuyPower, who specialize in pre-built and customized gaming PC builds, have put together a huge sale for the entire month of November. iBuyPower's Black Friday month of sales means you can score a gaming PC with a big discount, with hundreds of dollars knocked off some seriously powerful rigs right now.

There are sales on PCs that feature some of the best specs available for a gaming PC, with powerful CPUs and GPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on offer. These sales will last for almost the entire month, but there's no guarantee that the stock will be around that long.

iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 12% ($350)
iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,599 at ibuypower

An AMD build is all the rage, given the power of 3D V-Cache, which is where this iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 gaming PC comes in. It features every gamer's dream in the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, still the best for gaming right now, along with a 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, a formidable option for 1440p.

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iBuyPower RDY Scale R07
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 15% ($250)
iBuyPower RDY Scale R07: was $1,629 now $1,379 at ibuypower

A good set of specs for 1080p gaming, fitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 9500F CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT, along with 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Element Pulse X R02
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 19% ($500)
iBuyPower RDY Element Pulse X R02: was $2,649 now $2,149 at ibuypower

A gorgeous all-white build with specs ready for 1440p and 4K gaming. It has an RTX 5070, along with 32GB DDR5, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and a 1TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Y50 R01V2
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 18% ($600)
iBuyPower RDY Y50 R01V2: was $3,299 now $2,699 at ibuypower

A 4K-ready powerhouse with liquid cooling and a wrap-around glass case. This build combines the 9800X3D with the RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Trace X RGB B01
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 13% ($400)
iBuyPower RDY Trace X RGB B01: was $3,199 now $2,799 at ibuypower

A beautiful all-white build with a liquid cooler and full wrap-around glass case. This Intel rig has the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K with an RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02
$200 off with bfmonth code
Save 10% ($400)
iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02: was $3,899 now $3,499 at ibuypower

You're getting the powerhouse 9800X3D with the RTX 5080 in this formidable 4K gaming PC from iBuyPower. It ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Scale VCTA R06
$100 off with bfmonth code
Save 18% ($280)
iBuyPower RDY Scale VCTA R06: was $1,579 now $1,299 at ibuypower

A good budget-friendly rig for 1080p gaming. This build has an AMD Ryzen 5 9500F CPU, along with and AMD Radeon RX 9060 and 16GB DDR5, as well as a 1TB SSD.

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iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04
$200 off with bfmonth code
Save 8% ($800)
iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $9,499 at ibuypower

A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to compliment it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.