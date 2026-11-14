Save up to $800 on an iBuyPower gaming PC right now in this massive Black Friday sale — coupon code knocks up to $200 extra off high spec pre-built rigs fitted with Nvidia and AMD GPUs

iBuyPower, who specialize in pre-built and customized gaming PC builds, have put together a huge sale for the entire month of November. iBuyPower's Black Friday month of sales means you can score a gaming PC with a big discount, with hundreds of dollars knocked off some seriously powerful rigs right now.

There are sales on PCs that feature some of the best specs available for a gaming PC, with powerful CPUs and GPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on offer. These sales will last for almost the entire month, but there's no guarantee that the stock will be around that long.

● Check out these gaming PC deals at iBuyPower

These extended deals will run until 11.59 pm PT on November 29. If you're quick, you can score up to $200 more off the sale prices of these iBuyPower gaming PCs via the company's store, as long as you're using a coupon code. This deal applies only to iBuyPower's pre-built gaming machines, however.

Make sure to use the coupon code BFMONTH at checkout to check for any extra discounts that might be running. This code will knock up to $200 off pre-builts, for instance, while also giving you 5% off any custom builds you decide to go for, but how much discount you get will depend on the price of the machine you're buying.

To help you pick, here are some of the stand-out deals on gaming PCs running over at iBuyPower right now.

Top iBuyPower Gaming PC Deals

These are some of iBuyPower's best rigs on sale right now, but be warned. Some of these deals are time-limited, with new deals popping up and prices changing, depending on the day. If you want any of these rigs at a deal price, you really will need to be quick, as the best sellers will sell out fast.

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 12% ($350) iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,599 at ibuypower An AMD build is all the rage, given the power of 3D V-Cache, which is where this iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 gaming PC comes in. It features every gamer's dream in the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, still the best for gaming right now, along with a 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, a formidable option for 1440p. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($250) iBuyPower RDY Scale R07: was $1,629 now $1,379 at ibuypower A good set of specs for 1080p gaming, fitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 9500F CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT, along with 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 19% ($500) iBuyPower RDY Element Pulse X R02: was $2,649 now $2,149 at ibuypower A gorgeous all-white build with specs ready for 1440p and 4K gaming. It has an RTX 5070, along with 32GB DDR5, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 18% ($600) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R01V2: was $3,299 now $2,699 at ibuypower A 4K-ready powerhouse with liquid cooling and a wrap-around glass case. This build combines the 9800X3D with the RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 13% ($400) iBuyPower RDY Trace X RGB B01: was $3,199 now $2,799 at ibuypower A beautiful all-white build with a liquid cooler and full wrap-around glass case. This Intel rig has the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K with an RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 10% ($400) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02: was $3,899 now $3,499 at ibuypower You're getting the powerhouse 9800X3D with the RTX 5080 in this formidable 4K gaming PC from iBuyPower. It ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 18% ($280) iBuyPower RDY Scale VCTA R06: was $1,579 now $1,299 at ibuypower A good budget-friendly rig for 1080p gaming. This build has an AMD Ryzen 5 9500F CPU, along with and AMD Radeon RX 9060 and 16GB DDR5, as well as a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼