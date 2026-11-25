If you want a gaming PC with some of the best specs you can buy, then this iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04 gaming PC with a huge $1,200 discount should be on your radar for $8,799, as long as you use the BFMONTH promo code at checkout to knock an extra $200 off. That's a price that'll get you the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 4TB SSD.

● Check out this deal on iBuyPower's website

iBuyPower builds some seriously mean pre-built gaming PCs, and this rig is no different. It uses a Hyte Y50 RGB case, a premium-looking option for a gamer with a wrap-around glass panel. It ships with a three-year warranty, giving you peace of mind if you run into any difficulties.

We don't need to exaggerate with this one: this is a powerhouse, and you've got a CPU and GPU matchup here that other rigs will struggle to rival. The 16-core 9950X3D is both a gaming and productivity powerhouse, with a slight edge over the eight-core 9800X3D in all-round performance thanks to the extra cores, with gaming performance that almost matches it.

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($1,500) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $8,799 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. Grab $200 off with promo code BFMONTH at checkout.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is, as the GPU Bench charts below will demonstrate, the best and most powerful GPU that gamers can buy right now. It has 21,760 CUDA cores, which is over double the RTX 5080's 10,752, along with a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which uses a 512-bit memory bus with memory bandwidth of up to 1,792 GB/s. It's also expensive on its own right now, with our GPU price tracker showing that even the cheapest on sale accounts for almost 75% of what you'd pay for this entire rig.

As you might expect, this is as good as it gets. The RTX 5090 is the best option for gaming, able to hit high frame rates while playing at 4K with ultra graphics presets, even with ray tracing enabled. You've also got DLSS support, including multi-frame generation, at your disposal.

You're also getting the 9950X3D as your CPU of choice. Our AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D review shows this is a good all-rounder if you're thinking about both gaming and productivity. There are no compromises here, with its second-gen 3D V-cache meaning you're getting performance that matches it with the 9800X3D as far as gaming performance goes, as our CPU benchmarks demonstrate, with a huge 144MB of available cache. This is the chip that can do it all, if that matters to you.

For specs, the 9950X3D is a 16-core, 32-thread processor that uses AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and comes with a boost clock speed of up to 5.7 GHz. The 9950X3D is fully unlocked, unlike earlier 3D V-cache chips, so you can overclock it. No bottlenecks are expected with a processor like this, with even CPU-hungry games like Cyberpunk 2077 able to run well, especially combined with the RTX 5090.

Elsewhere, you're getting 32GB of DDR5 RAM, with speeds of 6,000 MT/s. For storage, you're getting a real treat: a 4TB SSD, offering Gen 4 speeds, is included with this rig. That's a huge amount of space that'll mean you won't need to worry about installing the biggest games, or worry about slow speeds, either. This rig is liquid cooled, shipping with a 360mm AIO cooler, and it ships with a 1,000W PSU.

As rigs go, this iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04 is a beast of a machine that will not disappoint for performance. The $8,799 sale price is live right now for Black Friday, as long as you use the BFMONTH promo code at checkout, which'll knock the extra $200 off. Given the performance, this is a machine that you can buy that'll be able to play games for many years into the future.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.