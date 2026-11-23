We're now officially in the hottest deals week of the year, and if you're shopping for a system that can run Grand Theft Auto VI at 60 FPS ahead of its eventual PC release, then boy, do we have a deal for you. Corsair's Vengeance a7500 gaming PC is on sale for $8999, or $2,000 off its regular $10999 price.

If you check the prebuilt gaming PC market right now, you'll find that an RTX 5090 PC is now likely to cost you over $10K — if you can find one in stock anywhere. And that $10K or more now tends to come with middling specs like 32GB of RAM that aren't worthy of the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet.

This system has the star supporting cast you want for the best gaming graphics card around. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU is still one of the very best you can get for gaming in 2026, and 64GB of RAM gives you all the working memory that CPU will need for work, play, or streaming. And the 2TB SSD, while not as big as a gamer with a massive Steam backlog might want, still offers plenty of room for fast access to the biggest AAA titles of the moment.

The RTX 5090 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D need no introduction as some of the fastest components around for gaming. The RTX 5090 still tops our GPU hierarchy almost two years after its introduction, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers the proven V-Cache performance boost that gamers have come to know and love. Between those two components, there's nothing this system can't handle for gaming.

GPU Benchmarks — 4K

Beyond its incredible CPU and GPU performance, Corsair builds this system on a rock-solid foundation with an X870 motherboard, a 1200W PSU, a 240mm liquid cooler, and a sleek case with tempered glass front and side panels for a full view of the sweet components inside. You also get access to Corsair support and a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Get this system today before it sells out.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.