As the pendulum of the AI supply crunch swings, weird stuff happens. Boxed RTX 5090 cards were out of stock everywhere, until they weren't. And RTX 5090 prebuilt gaming PCs were the best way to get an RTX 5090, until they weren't. Prices for those systems are spiking into five-figure territory these days.

But Corsair still has an outstanding deal on an RTX 5090 prebuilt ahead of the Black Friday rush. This Millennium prebuilt spec pairs that graphics card with an Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 64GB of DDR5-6000 memory, and a 4TB SSD for $8999.99, or thousands less than comparable systems run from other major players.

If you survey the prebuilt gaming PC market now, you'll find that an RTX 5090 PC is now likely to cost you over $10K, if you can find one in stock at all. And that $10K usually gets you specs like 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD that aren't worthy of the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet. This Corsair prebuilt pairs a 5090 with specs worthy of its power.

The RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D need no introduction as some of the fastest components around for gaming, productivity, content creation, and even local AI work. The RTX 5090 still tops our GPU hierarchy almost two years after its introduction, and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D delivers all of the V-Cache goodness of single-CCD X3D parts with eight extra cores, giving you a total of 16 cores and 32 threads.

GPU Benchmarks — 4K

Beyond its incredible CPU and GPU performance, Corsair builds this system on a rock-solid foundation with an X870 motherboard, a 1200W PSU, a 360mm liquid cooler, and a sleek case with tempered glass front and side panels for a full view of the sweet components inside. You also get access to Corsair support and a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Get this system before its price tag spikes back into five figures.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.