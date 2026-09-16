Save $270 on this solid 1080p gaming PC with an RTX 5060 from MSI, now under $1,430 — Codex R2 rig packs 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 10-core Intel CPU

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This MSI machine is the perfect starter rig for a new PC gamer

MSI Codex R2
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With new gaming PCs continuing to rise in price, it's worth grabbing a discount or a deal where you can. This MSI Codex gaming PC features a 10-core Intel CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD for storage, all for just $1,429, thanks to a $270 saving.

Grab this gaming PC deal at Newegg

MSI Codex R2 B14NVL5-449US
Save $200
MSI Codex R2 B14NVL5-449US: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Newegg

The MSI Codex R2 B14NVL5-447US gaming PC comes with an Intel Core i5-14400F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of storage.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.