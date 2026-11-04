Save $300 on this 1440p gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5070 right now — pre-built CyberPowerPC machine ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD for just $2,199.99

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A powerful rig for serious gaming

CyberPowerPC RTX 5070 gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / CyberPowerPC)
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There's a CyberPowerPC gaming PC on sale right now with a $300 discount that you won't want to miss. Best Buy has slashed the price on this rig with a 9800X3D, RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and a 2TB SSD, bringing it down to just $2,199.

Check out this deal at Best Buy

Cyberpower CyberPowerPC gaming PC (RTX 5070, 9800X3D)
Save 12% ($300)
Cyberpower CyberPowerPC gaming PC (RTX 5070, 9800X3D): was $2,499.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy

This is a rig for 1440p gaming. This CyberPowerPC machine has an AMD Ryzen 7 9800x3d, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 5600 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It ships with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

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iBuyPower Trace Gaming PC
Save 10% ($250)
iBuyPower Trace Gaming PC: was $2,499.99 now $2,249.99 at Best Buy

A powerful, all-white and all AMD gaming PC. This rig has an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.