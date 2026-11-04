Save $300 on this 1440p gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5070 right now — pre-built CyberPowerPC machine ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD for just $2,199.99

There's a CyberPowerPC gaming PC on sale right now with a $300 discount that you won't want to miss. Best Buy has slashed the price on this rig with a 9800X3D, RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and a 2TB SSD, bringing it down to just $2,199.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

With this machine, you're locking in one of the best gaming CPUs out there with one of Nvidia's current-gen, mid-tier GPUs. These specs unlock serious performance for 1440p and, thanks to the power of Nvidia DLSS and multi-frame generation, you'll be able to uplift to 4K, too. Given how expensive all the major parts are becoming to buy separately, including the RAM, SSD, and a GPU, you'd struggle to build a rig with these specs at this price yourself right now.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D isn't the fastest gaming CPU on the market right now, but it's still our favorite, with performance that's hard to beat. It has eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed up to 5.2 GHz. More importantly, though, is the 96MB of L3 cache. AMD's 3D V-Cache technology drastically improves frame rates by giving the CPU more memory directly. It doesn't have to drop back down to the slower system RAM while you're gaming, making frame rates better and more stable as a result.

Coupled with the 9800X3D is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070. The RTX 5070 has 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, operating on a 192-bit memory bus. As a GPU for gaming, this is a card that will smash through 1080p at super high frame rates, even on Ultra. 1440p is possible, although the most demanding games might require you to drop down a setting or two. With DLSS and multi-frame generation, though, you'll be able to push up to 4K.

There aren't many compromises elsewhere. 32GB of DDR5 RAM is a good amount for modern gaming, with 2TB of SSD storage ensuring plenty of space for a big game collection. There's liquid cooling to keep your CPU cool, too.

If you've got a little extra to spare in your budget, you might want this iBuyPower Trace gaming PC instead. It's another 9800X3D machine, but swapping the RTX 5070 for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT in an all-white chassis. You're also getting 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD here, too, and all for $2,249.99, saving $250 in total.

Both machines are serious performers in the current market. The $2,199.99 sale price for this CyberPowerPC gaming machine is a good option for 1440p and 4K gaming, but it won't last. If you want to save $300 and grab this high-spec gaming PC for under $2,200, you'll need to be quick.