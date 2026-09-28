Save $300 on this 1440p-ready gaming PC with an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, now $1,399.99 — Newegg deal on ABS Cyclone Aqua rig nets you a 20-core Intel CPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD

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A budget-friendly option for gaming at 1080p and 1440p

ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)

There's a real advantage right now to buying a pre-built gaming PC. The RAMpocalypse has made it difficult, from a budget point of view, to build new gaming PCs. Instead, the real value is to buy a rig with the specs that'll allow you to game for the next few years. This ABS Cyclone Aqua machine with an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU is the perfect example, giving you 1440-capable performance for just $1,399.99.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB)
Save 18% ($300)
ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB): was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Newegg

This ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC is ready for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.