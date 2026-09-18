Save $300 on this 4K gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti, now $2,599 — powerhouse ABS Stratos II rig ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

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A seriously powerful 4K gaming machine with a discount

ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)

There's a powerful gaming rig from Newegg with the power you'd need for 4K gaming with a discount right now. This Newegg-built ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC features specs that include an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for $2,599.99 right now, saving you $300.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Stratos II Ruby
Save 10% ($300)
ABS Stratos II Ruby: was $2,899.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg

This ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC is a 4K powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It has 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.