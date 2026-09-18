Save $300 on this 4K gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti, now $2,599 — powerhouse ABS Stratos II rig ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

There's a powerful gaming rig from Newegg with the power you'd need for 4K gaming with a discount right now. This Newegg-built ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC features specs that include an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for $2,599.99 right now, saving you $300.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS is Newegg's own brand, so you've got the quality and assurance from the big tech retailer to fall back on. This is a rig that sits near the top of the food chain for performance, with the 9800X3D still one of the best CPUs available for gaming right now. Couple that with this current-gen, high-end RTX 5070 Ti and you've got yourself a machine that'll deliver for years to come.

Save 10% ($300) ABS Stratos II Ruby: was $2,899.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg This ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC is a 4K powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It has 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

Our 9800X3D review makes clear that this eight-core AMD X3D chip is such a powerhouse for gamers. 3D V-cache is the reason why, as this game-changing tech boosts the amount of L3 cache to 96MB. This means that the CPU doesn't have to fall back on using the slower system RAM as often, which reduces latency, giving you much better and more stable frame rates for gaming.

While the 9800X3D isn't the fastest in our CPU benchmarks now, it still sits near the top of the tree, and is still our top recommendation for most gamers. Intel hasn't provided an option that can truly rival these X3D chips, so if you want 4K gaming with stable frame rates, a chip like the 9800X3D will give you the best performance to do so.

The 9800X3D is well coupled in this ABS rig with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It has 8,960 CUDA cores, as well as 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. You get to leave 1080p well and truly behind with this GPU, as this is a mid- to high-tier option that can handle 1440p and 4K. You've also got the latest Nvidia tech to take advantage of, including DLSS with multi-frame generation. 4K with all the trimmings, like ray tracing, will be helped by MFG, as it'll ensure you can hit the highest frame rates in the most demanding games.

High and ultra graphics presets will come as standard with the RTX 5070 Ti, especially 1440p, but you'll probably need to adjust your settings for the most intensive games at 4K. 16GB of VRAM leaves you with plenty of breathing room for those higher frame rates, though, especially compared to the budget-grade 8GB models like the RTX 5060.

The 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti are a good match, but you're getting a well-rounded rig all round with few compromises. 32GB of DDR5 memory, rated at 6,000 MT/s, is about the standard we'd hope for at this price point, and shouldn't be a bottleneck. A 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD means you aren't compromising on storage, either, and it'll give you enough room for a set of big games alongside Windows.

You'll be saving $300 if you pick up this $2,599.99 ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC on paper, but the RAMpocalypse is pushing prices up all of the time. 4K-focused gaming rigs are getting more and more expensive, and you may struggle to find specs this good, this cheap, next year.