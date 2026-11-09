Save $300 on this RTX 5070 gaming PC with 32GB DDR5, now under $2,000 — pre-built ABS rig from Newegg is 4K ready with an Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD

Given how expensive PC gaming is becoming, picking up a pre-built PC with a discount is the best way to go. Right now, you can buy an ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 at Newegg, saving you $300 compared to its list price.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

Newegg owns the ABS brand, so this isn't a no-brand option you're buying here. One oddity, though, is that the advertisement suggests this PC comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 260K. That's not a CPU that actually exists, but given the specs, it probably refers to the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, although we can't confirm that. If it is, though, that's a 20-core CPU and, now, given its current pricing, is a good option for an Intel pre-built, offering really solid gaming performance, as our 265K vs 285K faceoff shows.

Save 22% ($500) ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg The ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC comes with an Intel CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. This is a 1440p gaming powerhouse with the potential for 4K.

It's the RTX 5070 that's the real star of this show, though. It's a solid mid-tier option for gaming that'll easily push through 1080p on Ultra graphics presets with high frame rates. 1440p will be an easy match here, too, and you've got potential to push up to 4K, especially with Nvidia DLSS and multi-frame generation helping to bridge the gap. There's also 32GB of DDR5 RAM in this build, along with a 1TB SSD.

Our RTX 5070 review makes clear what a good option the RTX 5060 currently is. This is the best all-rounder, with solid 1440p performance, and placing Nvidia DLSS features like multi-frame generation at your disposal to give you the best chance in even the most demanding games. Specs-wise, it has 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Bench charts below show how well it ranks compared to its rivals, too.

Elsewhere, you're getting 32GB of G.Skill Flare X5 RAM, split dual-channel across two 16GB modules, with speeds of 6,000 MT/s. No DDR4 memory here, so you don't have to worry about slower speeds or longevity issues. You're also getting a 1TB MSI M461 SSD here, offering Gen 4 speeds. That'll be enough for a few big game installations alongside Windows, for instance.

All in all, the $1,999.99 sale price for this ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC makes it a really affordable option for a 4K-capable gaming PC in the current market. You'll struggle to find a rig with a similar spec sheet for less, and with prices continuing to rise, we'd expect a build like this to sell out quickly.