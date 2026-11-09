Save $300 on this RTX 5070 gaming PC with 32GB DDR5, now under $2,000 — pre-built ABS rig from Newegg is 4K ready with an Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD

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A 1440p gaming powerhouse for a good price right now

ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
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Given how expensive PC gaming is becoming, picking up a pre-built PC with a discount is the best way to go. Right now, you can buy an ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 at Newegg, saving you $300 compared to its list price.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC
Save 22% ($500)
ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg

The ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC comes with an Intel CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. This is a 1440p gaming powerhouse with the potential for 4K.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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