Save $350 on this all-AMD 1440p gaming desktop with 9800X3D, RX 9070 — also features 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,949

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A rare gaming PC deal

Cyberpower deal
(Image credit: CyberPowerPC)
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Best Buy has just slashed $350 off this all-AMD CyberPowerPC gaming desktop, scoring you a powerful 9800X3D build for less. Right now, this gaming PC with an RX 9070 16GB is just $1949.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

Cyberpower CyberPowerPC gaming PC (RX 9070, 9800X3D)
Save 15% ($350)
Cyberpower CyberPowerPC gaming PC (RX 9070, 9800X3D): was $2,299.99 now $1,949.99 at Best Buy

This is a rig for 1440p gaming. This CyberPowerPC machine has an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, an Nvidia GeForce RX 9070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 5600 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It ships with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.