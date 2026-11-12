Save $350 on this all-AMD 1440p gaming desktop with 9800X3D, RX 9070 — also features 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,949

Best Buy has just slashed $350 off this all-AMD CyberPowerPC gaming desktop, scoring you a powerful 9800X3D build for less. Right now, this gaming PC with an RX 9070 16GB is just $1949.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

This is a fantastic gaming PC for 1440p, with a strong supporting cast of specs. The 32GB of RAM in this PC alone is worth $450 right now, and a 1 TB SSD will set you back $250.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the headline spec of this build. With its generous 3D cache, it's one of the very best gaming CPUs on the market right now, edged out only by the 9850X3D in terms of gaming performance, as you can see from our bench database below. With 8 cores and 16 threads, this CPU will chew through any gaming title thanks to that 3D cache, which means the chip has to rely much less heavily on RAM, drastically improving performance.

The GPU in this build is the RX 9070 with a generous 16GB of VRAM. Sadly, it isn't the more potent XT version, but this is still a great gaming GPU, averaging nearly 75 FPS in our 19-game rasterization benchmark suite at 1440p. 4K performance was around 41 FPS without frame generation, too, so there is some 4K potential.

The PC also comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600 memory, a slight compromise over 6000 speeds but one you shouldn't notice too much. You also get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for your operating system and storing games, plenty to get you started.

It's all held together by a B650 motherboard, and ships inside one of CyberPower's more impressive cases, along with fans aplenty. You also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, lots of USB ports, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and a liquid cooler for the CPU, as well as an 850-watt power supply. And, of course, a copy of Windows 11.

With Black Friday still a couple of weeks away, this is one of the best gaming PC deals going right now and one not to be missed.