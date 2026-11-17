Forget about huge price rises for PC hardware. Right now, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on an Alienware Aurora ACT1250 gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $2,799.99. You're saving $385 with this deal compared to Amazon's list price for this rig, but compared to buying from Dell directly, you're saving thousands.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

This is a top-spec machine from Dell's premium gaming brand, and with that, you'd normally expect to pay a premium. The nearest, similar rig (with double the storage, but otherwise the same) is on sale for $4,079.99 right now if you bought it from Dell directly. Alienware PCs aren't cheap, so picking this one up, especially with these specs, for less than $2,800 is a good deal in the current market.

And a deal it is, because with this PC, you're securing the specs to deliver 4K gaming at high frame rates. If you don't have $10k+ for an RTX 5090 rig, less than $3,000 for the next best current-gen GPU in a pre-built is a much better alternative. This ACT1250 model also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Save 12% ($385.01) Alienware Aurora ACT1250 (RTX 5080): was $3,185 now $2,799.99 at Amazon This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

It's the GPU that sets the scene here and gives this rig its huge performance potential. As I've already hinted, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is the second most powerful consumer GPU from this current gen on sale, as our GPU benchmarks will confirm. You're securing a GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Only the RTX 5090 can really beat this GPU, and it'll deliver high frame rates for 4K gaming, even with features like ray tracing enabled.

That'll be with the best graphics settings applied, while Nvidia DLSS with multi-frame generation can be used to deal with any real performance drops in any intensive games. The Bench charts below show that, as far as performance goes, the RTX 5080 sits very near the top.

This Alienware PC also ships with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285. This is a 24-core Intel CPU, comprising eight performance cores, which are the ones you'll rely on when you're gaming. The other 16 are efficient cores, which will power the day-to-day, along with any multi-threaded work you have. The 285 is a locked CPU, unlike the 285K, so it isn't overclockable. Instead, you get clock speed that can hit 5.7 GHz with the performance cores. This Arrow Lake CPU isn't a big gaming hitter, admittedly, but the power of the RTX 5080 ensures that there isn't much of a bottleneck here.

Other specs in this rig include 32GB of DDR5 memory, a decent enough amount for a rig with these specs. You also get a 1TB SSD included, which'll give you enough storage for several big AAA games alongside Windows. The rig also includes Wi-Fi 7 support, as well as 2.5 Gb Ethernet for a high-speed wired connection to your local network.

The $2,799.99 sale price for this pre-built Alienware Aurora ACT1250 gaming PC with an RTX 5080 is an early Black Friday deal from Amazon that you won't want to skip. With the power and performance for 4K gaming, you can expect this rig to play your favorite games for years to come. That said, there's no guarantee this deal will last long, especially if it's popular, so you'll need to be quick.