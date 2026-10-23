Save $450 on this 4K gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 9800X3D, now $2,549.99 — liquid-cooled ABS Stratos II Ruby rig comes with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

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Pick up this epic 4K gaming machine with a big discount

ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)
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Pre-built gaming PCs continue to provide some of the best value for gamers, especially if they're discounted. With that in mind, you can pick up this ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC for $2,549.99 right now at Newegg. You'll be saving $450 on a machine fitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Stratos II Ruby
Save 15% ($450)
ABS Stratos II Ruby: was $2,999.99 now $2,549.99 at Newegg

This ABS Stratos II Ruby gaming PC is a 4K powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It has 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.