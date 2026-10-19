Save $500 on this 1440p gaming PC with an RTX 5070, now under $1,800 — ABS Flux II Aqua rig ships with a 20-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD

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Serious performance for 1440p and 4K gaming

ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)

At the moment, the best value for money when you're thinking about a new gaming PC is to pick a pre-built, especially a discounted one. With that in mind, Newegg has slashed the price of this ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 by $500, bringing it down to just $1,799.99.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC
Save 22% ($500)
ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Newegg

The ABS Flux II Aqua gaming PC comes with a 20-core Intel Core i5-14700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. This is a 1440p gaming powerhouse with the potential for 4K.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.