We are full swing into Black Friday week, and another pre-built gaming PC build that's worth a look at is this Cyberpower Gamer Supreme Gaming PC with RTX 5070 Ti for just $2479.99. You're getting a very competent GPU, a good amount of what is currently very expensive memory, and a larger-than-usual NVMe M. 2 SSD. The list price for this gaming rig is $3209.99, so you're getting a $730 discount in today's deal.

● Check out this Black Friday Cyberpower PC deal at Walmart

This Cyberpower gaming rig features a host of powerful components for smooth, consistent gameplay. Inside this attractive case is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, a powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a good-sized 2TB SSD for your operating system and game library. For the price, you're getting a great gaming PC, especially considering the current economic landscape for PC components like memory, GPUs, and SSDs.

Several components stand out in this build, but the one that catches my eye as the biggest boost to gaming potential is the powerful RTX 5070 Ti GPU. With an ample 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 8,960 CUDA cores, the RTX 5070 Ti excels at gaming in 1080p and 1440p, with plenty of available VRAM for textures and shaders. Plus, with access to Nvidia's DLSS technologies, it can handle 4K gaming with a little multi-frame generation to help boost smoother frame rates if needed.

As you can see from our Bench chart, the RTX 5070 Ti is the sixth most potent GPU on our chart, sitting between the previous generation's RTX 4080 and AMD's RX 7900 XTX GPUs. The 16GB of dedicated VRAM really helps the 5070 Ti to reach and maintain higher frame rates at resolutions above 1080p.

This is a great value gaming rig, and with the 24-core Intel CPU and spacious 2TB SSD, this PC is good for multi-threaded applications as well. So you can also do some work when you aren't gaming.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.