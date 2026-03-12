Save $800 on this MSI desktop with RTX 5070, 2TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM — get an Intel Core Ultra 265K gaming rig for just $1,899

A fantastic discount and a solid deal.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In a world of PC hardware pricing gone mad, the humble pre-built remains a bastion of decent value and minimal stress in 2026. With 32GB of RAM now costing no less than $350, GPUs scarce and overpriced, and storage also falling foul of the AI price crunch, sometimes you just need to buy a ready-made gaming rig. Right now at Newegg, you can grab this MSI Aegis RS2 with Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, and RTX 5070 for just $1,899, a saving of $800.

MSI Aegis RS2 Gaming Desktop: was $2,699 now $1,899 at Newegg

This gaming desktop comes with Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, and RTX 5070, as well as a copy of Windows 11 and two free games.

The Intel Core 7 265K is definitely not the fastest gaming CPU on the market. However, it does stand out as a great value play in our CPU hierarchy. As you can see, performance in our gaming testing shows it follows pretty close behind the Core 9 285K, outstripping the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with ease. Talking about the FPS/$ value is a little harder in a pre-built machine, but the 265K packs a real punch when it comes to value.

