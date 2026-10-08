Score a 1080p gaming PC for less than $1,000 right now, fitted with Nvidia or AMD GPUs — save up to $350 to secure rigs with RTX 5060 or RX 9060 GPUs at low prices

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Less than $1000 for a new gaming PC capable of 1080p gameplay

ABS and CyberPowerPC sub-$1000 gaming PC deals
(Image credit: Future / ABS / CyberPowerPC)

While Amazon's big sale has finished, Walmart and Best Buy are delivering the goods with huge deals on two different gaming PCs. Right now, you can pick up the ABS Cyclone M Aqua with an RTX 5060 for $999 at Walmart, or go for a CyberPowerPC rig with an RX 9060 for $999.99 at Best Buy instead.

ABS Cyclone M Aqua
additional 2TB SSD included
Save 14%
ABS Cyclone M Aqua: was $1,158.99 now $999 at Walmart

This ABS rig includes an Intel Core i5-14400F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. You also get an additional 2TB SSD included with this package.

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CyberPowerPC Gaming Master Gaming Desktop
Save 26% ($350)
CyberPowerPC Gaming Master Gaming Desktop: was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Another solid rig for 1080p gaming, this machine includes the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, alongside the AMD Radeon RX 9060, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.