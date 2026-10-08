Score a 1080p gaming PC for less than $1,000 right now, fitted with Nvidia or AMD GPUs — save up to $350 to secure rigs with RTX 5060 or RX 9060 GPUs at low prices

While Amazon's big sale has finished, Walmart and Best Buy are delivering the goods with huge deals on two different gaming PCs. Right now, you can pick up the ABS Cyclone M Aqua with an RTX 5060 for $999 at Walmart, or go for a CyberPowerPC rig with an RX 9060 for $999.99 at Best Buy instead.

● Grab the ABS machine at Walmart here

● Grab the CyberPowerPC machine at Best Buy here

These are budget-focused machines, and while some compromises do have to be made, the specs are pretty formidable for their price point. The ABS machine is fitted with an Intel Core i5-14400F, still a popular choice in lower-end machines like this one, along with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 1TB SSD, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8GB.

The RTX 5060 means you're getting high frame rates at 1080p, even with the highest graphics presets. DLSS support, meanwhile, gives you full access to Nvidia's bag of tricks, including multi-frame generation, which'll prove useful if you decide to go for 1440p or need an AI-generated push.

You also get an additional 2TB SSD with this deal, a Verbatim 2TB Vi7000 offering Gen 4 speeds. It's unclear whether or not this comes pre-installed, but installing an M.2 drive is an easy process, even for a beginner.

additional 2TB SSD included Save 14% ABS Cyclone M Aqua: was $1,158.99 now $999 at Walmart This ABS rig includes an Intel Core i5-14400F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. You also get an additional 2TB SSD included with this package.

On the flip side, you could go for the CyberPowerPC machine at Best Buy instead. It'll cost you 99c more, but instead you get a rig that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F. This is an AM5 CPU, so you are better future-proofed here than the LGA 1700 socket used for the 14400F should you decide to upgrade the CPU later. It's also a newer, faster CPU, running with a 4.1 GHz base clock speed, boosting up to 5 GHz.

You also get the AMD Radeon RX 9060 here, also with 8GB VRAM. The RTX 5060 is faster, but this GPU isn't far off it in terms of raw power, and it'll still work well at the 1080p range you'll be focusing on with these specs. You're also getting faster DDR5 RAM here, also 16GB, with a 1TB SSD for Windows and any games.

These are both good machines for 1080p gaming, with a price that puts them below $1,000. Given the current market, finding any rig priced this low with modern components is a struggle. The ABS Cyclone M Aqua for $999 is a good option with the RTX 5060, with DLSS support giving you an additional edge in-game, along with that extra 2TB SSD.

That said, the CyberPowerPC rig for $999.99 is a solid alternative, with newer components and better options for upgrades into the future. Either one will suit you fine for modern gaming, but these prices aren't likely to stick around for very long.