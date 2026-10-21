Score a 1440p-ready gaming PC with an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB for under $1,500 right now, saving you $200 — ABS Cyclone Aqua rig ships with 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel CPU

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Get gaming at 1080p and 1440p with this affordable rig from Newegg

ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC deal with an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
(Image credit: Future / Newegg)
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Right now, the best way to pick up a gaming PC is to buy a pre-built, with hardware prices shooting through the roof. Luckily, the big tech retailers continue to throw out deals for gamers to take advantage of. For instance, you can pick up this ABS Cyclone Aqua machine with an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU, giving you 1440-capable performance for $1,499.99.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB)
Save 12% ($200)
ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060 Ti 16GB): was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Newegg

This ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC is ready for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700F CPU.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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