Score a huge $1,250 saving on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 right now — big Newegg price drop means you can grab this 4K-ready rig with a 24-core Intel CPU and 1TB SSD for $2,599.99

You don't have to settle for huge price rises in the PC hardware market. Thanks to Newegg, there's a $1,250 discount right now on a 4K-capable Alienware Aurora DACT1250 gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $2,599.99.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

This is Dell's premium brand for gamers and, as you can expect from a premium brand, the prices are usually towards the top end. The $1,250 discount here means you'll be saving a huge sum on a gaming PC with serious firepower for 4K gameplay, putting it at a much better price than you would get elsewhere. This DACT1250 model also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Save 32% ($1,250) Alienware Aurora DACT1250: was $3,849.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Front and center here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. This is one of Nvidia's newest Blackwell GPUs but, more importantly, it's the third most powerful consumer GPU of Nvidia's current-gen lineup. It has 8,960 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, operating on a bigger 256-bit memory bus. This is a card that'll smash through 1080p with the highest frame rates, taking you up to 1440p and 4K with ease.

The VRAM boost to 16GB is important because it means your PC has the opportunity to switch up to 1440p or 4K and run games at high and even graphic presets at those resolutions. 4K, especially with ray tracing switched on, might require a few tweaks to your settings, or involve you falling back on Nvidia DLSS with multi-frame generation for an AI-helped uplift, adding extra frames into the mix for smoother gameplay. The Bench charts and our GPU benchmarks place the RTX 5070 Ti pretty highly compared to rival GPUs.

For the CPU, you're getting the Intel Core Ultra 9 285 here. It ships with 24 cores, eight of which are performance cores, which'll be good for high-performance gaming. You also get 16 efficient cores for multi-threaded tasks. Unlike the 285K, the 285 is locked, meaning you can't overclock it. You get clock speeds as high as 5.7 GHz with the performance cores in action here, though. This Arrow Lake CPU hasn't been a big hitter in the gaming world, admittedly, but the raw power of the RTX 5070 Ti is still formidable, and should help to compensate.

Elsewhere, though, you're getting 32GB of DDR5 memory, so you won't see a bottleneck as far as system RAM is concerned. There's also a 1TB SSD included here, giving you space for a few big games alongside a Windows installation on the same drive.

The $1,250 saving on this pre-built Alienware Aurora DACT1250 gaming PC is a serious bargain, and it means you'll only pay $2,599.99 compared to the original $3,849.99 list price. The RTX 5070 Ti in this build means you've got a GPU ready for 4K gaming, with specs that should keep you going for years to come.