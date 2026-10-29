Score a huge $1,250 saving on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 right now — big Newegg price drop means you can grab this 4K-ready rig with a 24-core Intel CPU and 1TB SSD for $2,599.99

Deals
By
Published

Unlock 4K gaming with this Alienware powerhouse

Alienware Aurora DACT1250 RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / Dell)
0

You don't have to settle for huge price rises in the PC hardware market. Thanks to Newegg, there's a $1,250 discount right now on a 4K-capable Alienware Aurora DACT1250 gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $2,599.99.

Check out this deal at Newegg

Alienware Aurora DACT1250
Save 32% ($1,250)
Alienware Aurora DACT1250: was $3,849.99 now $2,599.99 at Newegg

This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.